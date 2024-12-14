Game Recap: Wild 4, Flyers 1

Mats Zuccarello and Jonas Brodin each had an assist in his return from injury, and Matt Boldy and Marco Rossi also scored for Minnesota (20-6-4). Marc-Andre Fleury made 21 saves.

“I think it kind of was the right recipe, to come off a tough loss at home (7-1 against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday) and then everyone's a little bit ornery and wants to get back at it, and then you have those two guys come back in the lineup,” Wild coach John Hynes said. “I think that also invigorates the group for sure.”

Zuccarello, who sustained a lower-body injury after being hit with a shot on Nov. 14, had missed the past 13 games. Brodin missed the past eight games with an upper-body injury.

“Obviously, it [stinks] to be injured, but it really helps when the team wins,” Zuccarello said. “All the boys are hustling and playing well. Obviously, you want to come back, but it's harder to be injured when you're losing. And that was not the case. It was fun to watch.”