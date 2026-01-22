One Winona: The Making of a Hockey Town to Debut Saturday, January 24, on FanDuel Sports Network

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – In the southeastern corner of the State of Hockey sits a small town with big hockey dreams. Winona, Minnesota, was one of eleven cities selected to receive pilot Skate It Forward grants from the Minnesota Wild Foundation this year to increase hockey participation in their communities. ONE WINONA: The Making of a Hockey Town is a one-time special, produced by the Minnesota Wild in association with TRIA Orthopedics, that provides an intimate portrait of what it takes to become a hockey town, and more importantly, why you’d want to be one in the first place.

“Smaller communities like Winona are where the soul of the State of Hockey is found,” said Mike Snee, Vice President of the Minnesota Wild Foundation & Community Relations for the Minnesota Wild. “Hockey towns are hockey towns because of the people. It was clear to us that Winona has the right people in place to become Minnesota’s next iconic hockey town and we are excited to share their story.”

ONE WINONA: The Making of a Hockey Town is both a hockey story and a people story, introducing viewers to the passionate group determined to make Winona a hockey town by doing things in a different way. In Winona, they’re not just trying to make hockey players, they’re trying to make an entire community fall in love with hockey.

ONE WINONA: The Making of a Hockey Town will premiere on FanDuel Sports Network following the 8 p.m. CT broadcast of the Minnesota Wild vs. Florida Panthers game on Hockey Day Minnesota this Saturday, January 24. The special will also be available at 9 a.m. CT on Sunday, January 25, on the State of Hockey YouTube channel.

For more information and to support community hockey visit Wild.com/SkateItForward.

ABOUT THE MINNESOTA WILD FOUNDATION

The Minnesota Wild Foundation exists to support the game of hockey and improve the lives of families in the State of Hockey. With support from Wild players, fans and donors, the Minnesota Wild Foundation supports pediatric medical causes, serves as the largest non-member funding source for Minnesota Hockey, and provides fundraising opportunities for youth hockey associations across the state. Since its inception in 2009, the Wild Foundation has distributed $6.3 million in grants to hockey organizations and children’s medical related charities and has helped local charities raise over $8.3 million through its Split the Pot Raffle program. Together we create a Greater State of Hockey. The Minnesota Wild Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-proﬁt organization, tax ID #90-0518400. For more information and to make a donation visit www.wild.com/foundation or contact us at [email protected] or (651) 602-6000. Follow the Minnesota Wild Foundation on X, Facebook and Instagram.