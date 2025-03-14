Game Recap (OT): Rangers 3, Wild 2

Marcus Johansson and Frederick Gaudreau scored for the Wild (37-24-5), who have lost three of their past four (1-2-1). Jared Spurgeon had two assists, and Filip Gustavsson made 28 saves.

“I give our guys a lot of credit,” Minnesota coach John Hynes said. “I think we're playing extremely hard and strong attention to detail, playing the way you really need to win this time of year there. They're highly competitive games. Everyone's kind of jockeying for position. And it's the most intense time of year, you know, probably other than the playoffs, I think our guys have anted up for a while here now.

“So, it was good. I'm glad. Two come-from-behind goals in the third period. Obviously, you'd like to have two points, but at this time of year, every point matters.”

Trocheck gave New York a 1-0 lead at 6:45 of the second period, gathering his own rebound at the near post to beat Gustavsson up high with a wrist shot.

Shesterkin kept Minnesota off the board at 11:15, stopping Justin Brazeau point blank.

Johansson tied it 1-1 with one second left on the power play at 3:55 of the third period with a snap shot in the slot.

Brodzinski put the Rangers back ahead 2-1 at 6:38 with a wrist shot off a drop pass from Zac Jones on the rush.

“Felt like throughout this entire game, felt like we just got better and better,” Brodzinski said. “Late in games like this too, I know, coming down the stretch we’re going to need to be able to play in these one-goal games and kind of be comfortable in those games. So that was good. We’re resilient. We showed it last year. We can still be. This last little stretch here I think we take this and keep going.”