SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Wild is back on home ice in Saint Paul tonight, welcoming the Islanders to Grand Casino Arena for a Saturday showdown. Minnesota is fresh off of a two-week road trip (4-1-2), which ended with the Wild defeating the Kraken 3-2 in overtime on Thursday night.
Game Preview: Wild vs. Islanders
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Saturday, January 10th at 7:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Grand Casino Arena (Saint Paul, Minnesota)
- Watch: FanDuel Sports North
- Listen: KFAN
- Gamecenter: Wild vs. Isles
Wild Record: 26-11-8
Islanders Record: 24-15-5
2025-26 Series Record: 1-0-0
All-Time Wild Record: 21-12-2 (12-4-2 at Grand Casino Arena)
Match-up Stats
Team Stats
NYI
MIN
Power Play
15.7%
22.3%
Penalty Kill
82.0%
76.6%
Faceoff
50.9%
46.6%
Goals For / Games Played
2.86
3.11
Goals Against / Games Played
2.66
2.62
Last Time Out
This Season on Wild vs. Islanders
The Wild defeated the Islanders, 5-2, at UBS Arena (11/7).
LW Kirill Kaprizov led Minnesota with two points (1-1=2). D Brock Faber (1- 0=1), F Vinnie Hinostroza (1-0=1), C Marco Rossi (1-0=1) and C Danila Yurov (1-0=1) also scored. G Jesper Wallstedt saved 25-of-27 shots faced to earn the victory for the Wild.
LW Emil Heineman (1-0=1) and C Jean-Gabriel Pageau (1-0=1) scored for New York. G David Rittich stopped 21- of-26 shots faced.
Wild Leaders Against Islanders
- LW Marcus Johansson leads Minnesota with 25 points (3- 22=25) in 43 career games against the Islanders
- RW Mats Zuccarello owns 22 points (6-16=22) in 41 matches
- RW Vladimir Tarasenko has 19 points (11-8=19) in 24 games
- D Quinn Hughes owns 13 points (4-9=13) in nine games
Isles Leaders Against Wild
- C Bo Horvat (9-6=15 in 25 matches) and C Kyle Palmieri (6-9=15 in 24 career games) lead the Islanders with 15 career points against the Wild
- LW Anders Lee has 14 points (7-7=14) in 21 contests
- D Tony DeAngelo has 12 points (2-10=12) in 14 matches
Recent Transactions
1/8/26
Activated D Daemon Hunt from Injured Reserve
Reassigned D David Jiříček to Iowa
1/5/26
Recalled D David Jiříček from Iowa
12/30/25
Assigned F Cameron Butler to the Iowa Heartlanders (ECHL)
12/28/25
Reassigned D David Jiříček to Iowa
Acquired F Boris Katchouk from Tampa Bay in exchange for F Michael Milne. Katchouk reported to Iowa.
12/23/25
Activated D Zach Bogosian from Injured Reserve
Reassigned F Ben Jones to Iowa
Connections
- Minnesota President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin tallied 80 points (39-41=80) and 128 PIM in 142 games with the Islanders in two seasons (2007-09)
- Spurgeon was drafted by New York in the sixth round of the 2008 NHL Draft (156th overall)
- Minnesota Assistant Coach Jack Capuano served as Head Coach of the Islanders for parts of seven seasons (2010-17)
- Lee hails from Edina and played high school hockey at Edina and St. Thomas Academy
Fast Facts
- The Wild won seven consecutive games against the Islanders from 11/7/21 - 2/8/25 and is 11-3-1 in the last 15 meetings overall
For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.