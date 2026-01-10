Game Preview: Wild vs. Islanders

By Minnesota Wild
Wild.com

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Wild is back on home ice in Saint Paul tonight, welcoming the Islanders to Grand Casino Arena for a Saturday showdown. Minnesota is fresh off of a two-week road trip (4-1-2), which ended with the Wild defeating the Kraken 3-2 in overtime on Thursday night.

Info for Tonight's Game:

Wild Record: 26-11-8

Islanders Record: 24-15-5

2025-26 Series Record: 1-0-0

All-Time Wild Record: 21-12-2 (12-4-2 at Grand Casino Arena)

Match-up Stats

Team Stats
NYI
MIN
Power Play
15.7%
22.3%
Penalty Kill
82.0%
76.6%
Faceoff
50.9%
46.6%
Goals For / Games Played
2.86
3.11
Goals Against / Games Played
2.66
2.62

Last Time Out

MIN at SEA | Recap

This Season on Wild vs. Islanders

The Wild defeated the Islanders, 5-2, at UBS Arena (11/7).

LW Kirill Kaprizov led Minnesota with two points (1-1=2). D Brock Faber (1- 0=1), F Vinnie Hinostroza (1-0=1), C Marco Rossi (1-0=1) and C Danila Yurov (1-0=1) also scored. G Jesper Wallstedt saved 25-of-27 shots faced to earn the victory for the Wild.

LW Emil Heineman (1-0=1) and C Jean-Gabriel Pageau (1-0=1) scored for New York. G David Rittich stopped 21- of-26 shots faced.

Wild Leaders Against Islanders

  • LW Marcus Johansson leads Minnesota with 25 points (3- 22=25) in 43 career games against the Islanders
  • RW Mats Zuccarello owns 22 points (6-16=22) in 41 matches
  • RW Vladimir Tarasenko has 19 points (11-8=19) in 24 games
  • D Quinn Hughes owns 13 points (4-9=13) in nine games

Isles Leaders Against Wild

  • C Bo Horvat (9-6=15 in 25 matches) and C Kyle Palmieri (6-9=15 in 24 career games) lead the Islanders with 15 career points against the Wild
  • LW Anders Lee has 14 points (7-7=14) in 21 contests
  • D Tony DeAngelo has 12 points (2-10=12) in 14 matches

Recent Transactions

1/8/26

Activated D Daemon Hunt from Injured Reserve

Reassigned D David Jiříček to Iowa

1/5/26

Recalled D David Jiříček from Iowa

12/30/25

Assigned F Cameron Butler to the Iowa Heartlanders (ECHL)

12/28/25

Reassigned D David Jiříček to Iowa

Acquired F Boris Katchouk from Tampa Bay in exchange for F Michael Milne. Katchouk reported to Iowa.

12/23/25

Activated D Zach Bogosian from Injured Reserve

Reassigned F Ben Jones to Iowa

On the Mend

Zach Bogosian: lower body (two games missed)

Connections

  • Minnesota President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin tallied 80 points (39-41=80) and 128 PIM in 142 games with the Islanders in two seasons (2007-09)
  • Spurgeon was drafted by New York in the sixth round of the 2008 NHL Draft (156th overall)
  • Minnesota Assistant Coach Jack Capuano served as Head Coach of the Islanders for parts of seven seasons (2010-17)
  • Lee hails from Edina and played high school hockey at Edina and St. Thomas Academy

Fast Facts

  • The Wild won seven consecutive games against the Islanders from 11/7/21 - 2/8/25 and is 11-3-1 in the last 15 meetings overall

For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.

