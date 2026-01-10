Game Preview: Wild vs. Islanders

This Season on Wild vs. Islanders

The Wild defeated the Islanders, 5-2, at UBS Arena (11/7).

LW Kirill Kaprizov led Minnesota with two points (1-1=2). D Brock Faber (1- 0=1), F Vinnie Hinostroza (1-0=1), C Marco Rossi (1-0=1) and C Danila Yurov (1-0=1) also scored. G Jesper Wallstedt saved 25-of-27 shots faced to earn the victory for the Wild.

LW Emil Heineman (1-0=1) and C Jean-Gabriel Pageau (1-0=1) scored for New York. G David Rittich stopped 21- of-26 shots faced.