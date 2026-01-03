Game Preview: Wild at Kings

This Season on Wild vs. Kings

Minnesota won the series-opening game, 4-3, in a shootout victory at Grand Casino Arena (10/13).

RW Vladimir Tarasenko led the Wild with two assists (0-2=2). LW Matt Boldy (1-0=1), LW Kirill Kaprizov (1-0=1) and D Jared Spurgeon (1-0=1) scored goals for Minnesota, while C Marco Rossi notched the deciding shootout goal. G Jesper Wallstedt stopped 31-of-34 shots faced and all four shootout attempts.

RW Quinton Byfield (1-1=2) and RW Adrian Kempe (1-1=2) led the Kings with two points each. LW Kevin Fiala (1-0=1) also scored for Los Angeles. G Darcy Kuemper stopped 23-of-26 shots faced.