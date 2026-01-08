Projected Lineup: Wild at Kraken

ProjectedLineup_1920x1080_010826
By Zoe Fiedler
Wild.com

SEATTLE, Wash. -- The Wild faces off against the Kraken in Seattle tonight, with Minnesota looking to secure a win to wrap up this road trip. The following lineup is a projection and is subject to change:

FORWARDS

97 Kirill Kaprizov - 22 Danila Yurov - 36 Mats Zuccarello

90 Marcus Johansson - 14 Joel Eriksson Ek - 12 Matt Boldy

91 Vladimir Tarasenko - 38 Ryan Hartman - 18 Vinnie Hinostroza

17 Marcus Foligno - 78 Nico Sturm - 13 Yakov Trenin

DEFENSE

43 Quinn Hughes - 7 Brock Faber

25 Jonas Brodin - 46 Jared Spurgeon

5 Jake Middleton - 48 Daemon Hunt

GOALTENDERS

30 Jesper Wallstedt

32 Filip Gustavsson

Info for Tonight's Game:

