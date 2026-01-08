SEATTLE, Wash. -- The Wild faces off against the Kraken in Seattle tonight, with Minnesota looking to secure a win to wrap up this road trip. The following lineup is a projection and is subject to change:
Projected Lineup: Wild at Kraken
FORWARDS
97 Kirill Kaprizov - 22 Danila Yurov - 36 Mats Zuccarello
90 Marcus Johansson - 14 Joel Eriksson Ek - 12 Matt Boldy
91 Vladimir Tarasenko - 38 Ryan Hartman - 18 Vinnie Hinostroza
17 Marcus Foligno - 78 Nico Sturm - 13 Yakov Trenin
DEFENSE
43 Quinn Hughes - 7 Brock Faber
25 Jonas Brodin - 46 Jared Spurgeon
5 Jake Middleton - 48 Daemon Hunt
GOALTENDERS
30 Jesper Wallstedt
32 Filip Gustavsson
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Thursday, January 8th at 9:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena (Seattle, Washington)
- Watch: FanDuel Sports North
- Listen: KFAN
- Gamecenter: Wild at Kraken