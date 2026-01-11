ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Simon Holmstrom had two goals and an assist, including the game-winner at 1:34 of overtime, and the New York Islanders defeated the Minnesota Wild 4-3 at Grand Casino Arena on Saturday.
Game Recap: Islanders 4, Wild 3 (OT)
On the winning goal, Holmstrom drove past Matt Boldy toward the net, went to his backhand and pushed a shot through Filip Gustavsson’s pads.
“I think we’ve proven that this entire season, the resilience we have and the team that we are,” Holmstrom said. “They're a great team, no doubt about it, and we had to play some defense for a lot of the game and we did a great job, and [Ilya] Sorokin, as usual, came up with some massive saves.”
Ilya Sorokin made 33 saves, including 17 in the third period, and Tony DeAngelo had two assists for the Islanders (25-15-5), who have a four-game point streak (3-0-1).
“It was a good test for us,” New York coach Patrick Roy said. “This is a really good hockey team. Their first line was phenomenal tonight, and [Quinn] Hughes on defense, they were really good. For the most part, they’re the ones that created a lot of offense for them, but what I’m pleased [with] is, we stayed with it. We were resilient.
“We were down [2-1], we made it 2-2. They made it 3-2, we made it 3-3 on the short-handed [goal]. That was a big kill for us. And scoring on that one at the end of the (second) period and play well enough in the third to keep them out of scoring and bring the game in OT.
“Expected goals against [are] probably not going to be good for us, but I liked the way we played in the circumstance we did.”
Hughes had three assists, and Ben Jones scored his first NHL goal for the Wild (26-11-9), who have lost three of their past four (1-1-2). Gustavsson made 24 saves.
“I thought from a coaching perspective there’s not a ton you’re disappointed in,” Minnesota coach John Hynes said. “I was proud of the group for the way that they were ready to play tonight after a long trip. And, you know, we got the win in Seattle (3-2 in overtime on Thursday), but I felt like the next test was to come out and play a hard game and be ready to go. And I thought we did that. Unfortunately we didn’t get the two points.”
Jones, playing his 49th NHL game, gave the Wild a 1-0 lead at 2:51 of the first period when he scored in front by deflecting a pass from Brock Faber. It was also his first NHL point.
“Obviously it’s great to contribute,” Jones said. “It seemed like people were thinking I was going for some record that I kept getting tagged in of not getting a point in however many games. … It was nice to get the first one and yeah, a big sigh of relief for sure.”
Jean-Gabriel Pageau was credited with the goal that tied it 1-1 at 4:18. Minnesota forward Marcus Johansson tried to clear a rebound and inadvertently pushed the puck into the net instead, with Pageau being the last Islanders player to touch it.
Boldy put the Wild ahead 2-1 on a 5-on-3 power play at 15:25. He scored with a one-timer from the right face-off dot off a Hughes feed.
Holmstrom pulled New York even at 2-2, scoring with a slap shot through traffic at 1:29 of the second period.
Kirill Kaprizov then put the Wild in front 3-2 at 8:26, converting on a snap shot from a sharp angle to the glove side off a cross-ice pass from Daemon Hunt. It was Kaprizov’s 25th goal of the season and first in four games.
“I have [a] chance every period, I think,” Kaprizov said. “… Need to score more goals. So many chances like that and I need to score. Just need to score.”
Casey Cizikas tied it 3-3 with a short-handed goal at 19:34. He finished a 2-on-1 off a pass from Holmstrom by putting a backhand around Gustavsson at the right post.
Sorokin kept the game tied late in the third by making several key saves, stopping Kaprizov on the doorstep at 16:15 and denying Hughes’ backhand attempt on a wraparound at 16:47.
“Yeah, they [were] dangerous,” Sorokin said. “Kaprizov, I just see him, and he [shoots and] I think, ‘Oh, God, thanks, help me.’ And, again, great team. And we played tough. And I think it’s a big one for us.”
NOTES: The Islanders erased three deficits and won for the second time this season (also Oct. 18 in a 5-4 win against the Ottawa Senators). … Kaprizov recorded his 438th point and passed Marian Gaborik for the second most in franchise history, behind Mikko Koivu (709). Kaprizov has 210 goals and 228 assists in 365 games. … Hughes had his sixth three-assist game of the season. … Faber extended his point streak to four games (six points; two goals, four assists).