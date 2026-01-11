Game Recap: Islanders 4, Wild 3 (OT)

On the winning goal, Holmstrom drove past Matt Boldy toward the net, went to his backhand and pushed a shot through Filip Gustavsson’s pads.

“I think we’ve proven that this entire season, the resilience we have and the team that we are,” Holmstrom said. “They're a great team, no doubt about it, and we had to play some defense for a lot of the game and we did a great job, and [Ilya] Sorokin, as usual, came up with some massive saves.”

Ilya Sorokin made 33 saves, including 17 in the third period, and Tony DeAngelo had two assists for the Islanders (25-15-5), who have a four-game point streak (3-0-1).

“It was a good test for us,” New York coach Patrick Roy said. “This is a really good hockey team. Their first line was phenomenal tonight, and [Quinn] Hughes on defense, they were really good. For the most part, they’re the ones that created a lot of offense for them, but what I’m pleased [with] is, we stayed with it. We were resilient.

“We were down [2-1], we made it 2-2. They made it 3-2, we made it 3-3 on the short-handed [goal]. That was a big kill for us. And scoring on that one at the end of the (second) period and play well enough in the third to keep them out of scoring and bring the game in OT.

“Expected goals against [are] probably not going to be good for us, but I liked the way we played in the circumstance we did.”