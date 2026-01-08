SEATTLE, Wash. -- The Minnesota Wild went North, heading for Seattle to take on the Kraken after falling to the Kings in Los Angeles over the weekend. The Wild seeks redemption today after snapping a six-game point streak when the team lost to the Kings in regulation on Monday night.
Game Preview: Wild at Kraken
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Thursday, January 8th at 9:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena (Seattle, Washington)
- Watch: FanDuel Sports North
- Listen: KFAN
- Gamecenter: Wild at Kraken
Wild Record: 25-11-8
Kraken Record: 20-14-7
2025-26 Series Record: 1-0-0
All-Time Wild Record: 9-3-1 (6-1- 0 at Seattle)
Match-up Stats
Team Stats
SEA
MIN
Power Play
22.7%
22.4%
Penalty Kill
70.4%
76.9%
Faceoff
46.8%
46.8%
Goals For / Games Played
2.78
3.11
Goals Against / Games Played
2.83
2.64
Last Time Out
This Season on Wild vs. Kraken
Minnesota won the series-opening game, 4-1, at Climate Pledge Arena (12/8).
C Joel Eriksson Ek led the Wild with three points (1-2=3) and a plus-3 rating. LW Marcus Johansson (1-0=1), LW Kirill Kaprizov (1-0=1) and RW Vladimir Tarasenko (1-0=1) also scored for Minnesota. G Filip Gustavsson saved 23-of-24 shots faced to earn the win for the Wild.
RW Jordan Eberle (1-0=1) scored for Seattle. G Philip Grubauer stopped 25-of-27 shots faced for the Kraken.
Wild Leaders Against Kraken
- Kaprizov leads Minnesota with 15 points (6-9=15) in 10 career games against Seattle
- LW Matt Boldy owns 14 points (8-6=14) in 11 games
- RW Mats Zuccarello has 13 points (5-8=13) in 11 games
- C Ryan Hartman owns 12 points (5-7=12) in 11 games
Kraken Leaders Against Wild
- C Jaden Schwartz leads the Kraken with 29 points (14- 15=29) in 46 career contests vs. Minnesota
- Eberle has 28 points (11- 17=28) in 44 games
- LW Chandler Stephenson owns 20 points (4-16=20) in 24 games
- D Vince Dunn has 11 points (2-9=11) in 25 games
Recent Transactions
1/5/26
Recalled D David Jiříček from Iowa
12/30/25
Assigned F Cameron Butler to the Iowa Heartlanders (ECHL)
12/28/25
Reassigned D David Jiříček to Iowa
Acquired F Boris Katchouk from Tampa Bay in exchange for F Michael Milne. Katchouk reported to Iowa.
12/23/25
Activated D Zach Bogosian from Injured Reserve
Reassigned F Ben Jones to Iowa
12/21/25
Recalled F Ben Jones from Iowa
On the Mend
Zach Bogosian: lower body (one game missed)
Daemon Hunt: lower body (10 games missed)
Connections
- LW Marcus Johansson recorded 23 points (6-17=23) in 51 games with Seattle in 2021-22
- C Freddy Gaudreau recorded 134 points (56-78=134) in 307 career games with Minnesota over a span of four seasons (2021-25). Gaudreau also recorded four points (4-0=4) in 18 Stanley Cup Playoff games with Minnesota
- D Ryan Lindgren is from Burnsville and played three seasons at Shattuck St. Mary’s (2011-14) and two seasons at the University of Minnesota (2016-18)
- C Ben Meyers is from Delano and played three seasons at the University of Minnesota (2019- 22)
- Kraken television analyst J.T. Brown played for Rosemount High School and the University of Minnesota-Duluth and recorded eight points (3-5=8) in 56 games with the Wild in 2018-19
Fast Facts
- The Wild has won the last six games played at Seattle and earned a point in eight of the last nine meetings overall (7-1-1)
- Minnesota has outscored the Kraken 44-28 in the all-time series
For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.