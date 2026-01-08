Game Preview: Wild at Kraken

This Season on Wild vs. Kraken

Minnesota won the series-opening game, 4-1, at Climate Pledge Arena (12/8).

C Joel Eriksson Ek led the Wild with three points (1-2=3) and a plus-3 rating. LW Marcus Johansson (1-0=1), LW Kirill Kaprizov (1-0=1) and RW Vladimir Tarasenko (1-0=1) also scored for Minnesota. G Filip Gustavsson saved 23-of-24 shots faced to earn the win for the Wild.

RW Jordan Eberle (1-0=1) scored for Seattle. G Philip Grubauer stopped 25-of-27 shots faced for the Kraken.