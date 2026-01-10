Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Ben Jones From Iowa

TeamNews_1920x1080
By Minnesota Wild PR
@mnwildPR Press Release

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled forward Ben Jones from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Jones, 26 (2/26/99), has skated in 20 games with Minnesota this season and ranks seventh on the team with 47 hits. He has also collected five points (3-2=5) including and two power-play goals (PPG) in eight games with Iowa. The 6-foot, 190-pound native of Waterloo, Ont., has recorded 42 shots on goal and 102 hits in 48 career NHL games in parts of three seasons with the Vegas Golden Knights (2021-22) and the Wild (2024-26). Jones was selected by Vegas in the seventh round (No. 189 overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft and wears sweater No. 39 with Minnesota.

Jones has also tallied 202 points (88-114=199) and 284 penalty minutes (PIM) in 340 career games in parts of seven seasons in the AHL with Chicago (2019-20), Henderson (2020-22), Calgary (2022-24) and Iowa (2024-26). He has also logged four points (2-2=4) and 22 PIM in 22 career Calder Cup Playoff games.

The Wild hosts the New York Islanders tomorrow at 7 p.m. on FanDuel Sports Network and KFAN FM 100.3.

News Feed

Game Preview: Wild vs. Islanders

Game Recap: Wild 3, Kraken 2 (OT)

Wild at Kraken Morning Skate Wrap Up

Projected Lineup: Wild at Kraken

Game Preview: Wild at Kraken

Creating a Greater State of Hockey: December Recap

Game Recap: Kings 4, Wild 2

Projected Lineup: Wild at Kings

Minnesota Wild Recalls Defenseman David Jiříček From Iowa

Minnesota Wild Announces Ninth Annual Mite Jamboree

Game Preview: Wild at Kings

Game Recap: Kings 5, Wild 4 (S/O)

Projected Lineup: Wild at Kings

Game Preview: Wild at Kings

Game Recap: Wild 5, Ducks 2

Projected Lineup: Wild at Ducks

Eight Minnesota Wild Players Named to Rosters for 2026 Winter Olympic Games

Game Preview: Wild at Ducks