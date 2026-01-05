Game Preview: Wild at Kings

This Season on Wild vs. Kings

Minnesota won the series-opening game, 4-3, in a shootout victory at Grand Casino Arena (10/13) before Los Angeles took the second meeting, 5-4, in a shootout at Crypto.com Arena (1/3).

LW Matt Boldy (2-0=2), C Joel Eriksson Ek (1-1=2), D Brock Faber (1-1=2), LW Kirill Kaprizov (1- 1=2) and RW Vladimir Tarasenko each own two points in the series. G Jesper Wallstedt is 1-0-1 with a 3.25 GAA and .917 SV% in starting both games.

RW Quinton Byfield leads the Kings with four points (2-2=4). RW Adrian Kempe has three points (2-1=3). G Darcy Kuemper is 1-0-1 with a 3.30 GAA and 870 SV% in two games against Minnesota this season.