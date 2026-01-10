SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Wild has returned home from the long trip, welcoming the Islanders to Grand Casino Arena tonight for a Saturday face-off. The following lineup is a projection and is subject to change:
Projected Lineup: Wild vs. Isles
FORWARDS
97 Kirill Kaprizov - 22 Danila Yurov - 36 Mats Zuccarello
90 Marcus Johansson - 38 Ryan Hartman - 12 Matt Boldy
91 Vladimir Tarasenko - 39 Ben Jones - 18 Vinnie Hinostroza
17 Marcus Foligno - 78 Nico Sturm - 13 Yakov Trenin
DEFENSE
43 Quinn Hughes - 7 Brock Faber
25 Jonas Brodin - 46 Jared Spurgeon
5 Jake Middleton - 48 Daemon Hunt
GOALTENDERS
32 Filip Gustavsson
30 Jesper Wallstedt
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Saturday, January 10th at 7:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Grand Casino Arena (Saint Paul, Minnesota)
- Watch: FanDuel Sports North
- Listen: KFAN
- Gamecenter: Wild vs. Isles