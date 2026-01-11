Wild on 7th - Episode 126: Minnesota Wild's Mental Performance Specialist Aaron Bogosian

AARON BOGO Thumb_Gold
By Minnesota Wild
Wild.com

The Minnesota Wild has been playing some pretty great hockey lately, but it wasn't always like that. There was a time in the fairly recent past that the fans of the Minnesota Wild were mentally in a very different place, however most Minnesotans don't have a mental performance specialist to lean on. Yet, regardless of the lows, or the highs, the Minnesota Wild has been quite resilient, and very possibly because of the teachings of the team's Mental Performance Specialist Aaron Bogosian. Brother of defenseman Zach Bogosian, Aaron grew up in a household of brothers, and seemingly was born for this job. With both a professional hockey background, and military experience, Aaron Bogosian brings a sense of presence and familial support to the Wild locker room. Aaron credits his work ethic and mental toughness to his upbringing, and the fact that we can now help the next generation of young hockey professionals in Minnesota, just might be his true calling. Carts and King go deep with Bogo, but only as far as one would think when you're in the presence of such selflessness. A truly interesting interview, and beyond that includes the Olympic rosters that the guys breakdown. The snubs, the stars, the trivia, it's all here to kick off 2026. Let's go.

Listen to your favorite Minnesota Wild Podcast on your favorite platforms by visiting Wild.com/Podcast and watch every episode on YouTube. Wild on 7th episodes are presented by Pilot Games.

We're here 'til it's here.

