Creating a Greater State of Hockey: December Recap

20260105-MIN-Wild-Community-Recap-Girls-Hockey-Weekend
By Minnesota Wild
Wild.com

Girls Hockey Weekend presented by Red Baron

Friday, December 12 - Saturday, December 13

The Minnesota Wild recently hosted its 9th Annual Girls Hockey Weekend presented by Red Baron, bringing together more than 160 girls for an unforgettable experience at Grand Casino Arena. On Friday, December 12 the girls participated in on-ice hockey clinics lead by the legendary Laura Halldorson, the first head coach of the University of Minnesota Women’s Hockey team. A recent U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Inductee, Tara Mounsey made a special appearance and shared her inspiring journey and insights into the game. On Saturday, December 13, the celebration continued as the Wild welcomed Bonnie Shea for Let’s Play Hockey. Bonnie made history as the first woman to play organized hockey in Duluth Minnesota, and at 81 years old, she’s still lacing up her skates! The Wild also proudly recognized players from the Minnesota Frost, highlighting the next generation of female hockey talent.

STEM Day

Wednesday, December 17

Wild staff brought their skills to the Super Rink in Blaine for a special event promoting science, technology, engineering, and math through hockey. Nearly 100 third graders from a local school spent the day engaging in hands-on learning activities, combining STEM concepts with the excitement of the game.

20260105-MIN-Wild-Community-Recap-STEM-Day

Heart of the Wild

Thursday, December 18

To help in speading holiday cheer, individuals from the Wild staff visited the Boys & Girls Club of Saint Paul. Kids enjoyed cookie decorating, crafts, and games, creating a festive and fun atmosphere. Wild staff also helped children shop for toys generously donated by the community, giving them the chance to pick out special gifts for their family members to enjoy during the holiday season.

20260105-MIN-Wild-Community-Recap-Heart-of-the-Wild

Toy Drive presented by Salvation Army

Saturday, December 20 - Sunday, December 21

As the Minnesota Wild hosted back-to-back games at Grand Casino Arena, fans had the ability to donate toys and cash at each game in during this years' Toy Drive. At the completion of the drive, a great number of toys were collected and approximately $1,200 was rasied!

20260105-MIN-Wild-Community-Recap-Toy-Drive

Mike Modano visits Lifelong Wild Fan

Monday, December 22

The Minnesota Wild Community Relations and Hockey Partnership team visited 108-year-old Dorothy with a very special guest, Mike Modano. In effort to make her holiday season special, the team dropped off some merchandise and gear for the lifelong fan!

Program Sales

Program sales are just another way that the Minnesota Wild Foundation supports community hockey. At every home game, a Minnesota youth hockey association has the opportunity to sell game programs.

This month, the Foundation has awarded $10,500 in grants to the teams that sold programs. These grants help cover essential costs such as new jerseys, equipment, travel and more. To learn more about how your team can participate in Program Sales at an upcoming game, please click here.

Split the Pot

In the month of December, the Split the Pot raffle raised $125,225 to support organizations such as: U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Museum, Wishes & More, Autism Society of Minnesota, Women’s Hockey Association of Minnesota, Make A Wish Minnesota, Ronald McDonald House Charities, Fraser. To learn more about the Split the Pot raffle, please click here.

