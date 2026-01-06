Creating a Greater State of Hockey: December Recap

Girls Hockey Weekend presented by Red Baron
Friday, December 12 - Saturday, December 13
The Minnesota Wild recently hosted its 9th Annual Girls Hockey Weekend presented by Red Baron, bringing together more than 160 girls for an unforgettable experience at Grand Casino Arena. On Friday, December 12 the girls participated in on-ice hockey clinics lead by the legendary Laura Halldorson, the first head coach of the University of Minnesota Women’s Hockey team. A recent U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Inductee, Tara Mounsey made a special appearance and shared her inspiring journey and insights into the game. On Saturday, December 13, the celebration continued as the Wild welcomed Bonnie Shea for Let’s Play Hockey. Bonnie made history as the first woman to play organized hockey in Duluth Minnesota, and at 81 years old, she’s still lacing up her skates! The Wild also proudly recognized players from the Minnesota Frost, highlighting the next generation of female hockey talent.