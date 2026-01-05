Minnesota Wild Recalls Defenseman David Jiříček From Iowa

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled defenseman David Jiříček (YIHR-ih-chehk) from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Jiříček, 22 (11/28/03), has skated in 18 games with Minnesota this season, registering a plus-1 rating, 12 penalty minutes (PIM) and 11 shots on goal. He has also played in 13 games with Iowa, tallying three points (1-2=3) and 35 shots on goal. The 6-foot-4, 204-pound native of Klatovy, Czech Republic owns 13 points (2-11=13) in 77 career NHL games with Columbus (2022-24) and Minnesota (2024-26). Jiříček owns 70 points (16-54=70) and 234 shots on goal in 128 career AHL games with Cleveland (2022-24) and Iowa (2024-26). He was originally selected by Columbus in the first round (sixth overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft. Jiříček was acquired by Minnesota in a trade with the Blue Jackets on Nov. 30, 2024, and wears sweater No. 55 with the Wild.

Minnesota plays at the Los Angeles Kings tonight at 9:30 p.m. CT on FanDuel Sports Network and KFAN FM 100.3.