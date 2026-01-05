Minnesota Wild Announces Ninth Annual Mite Jamboree

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild, in partnership with Minnesota Hockey, today announced it will host the ninth annual Mite Jamboree on Sunday, February 22 at Grand Casino Arena. Boys and girls across the State of Hockey are invited to participate.

The 2026 Mite Jamboree is open to 32 teams: 16 Youth Mite teams and 16 Girls 8U teams. Age six and under teams and Mini-Mite teams are not eligible. Participating teams will play two 25-minute half-ice games at Grand Casino Arena. The Jamboree will take place on February 22 from approximately 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. There is a limit of one team per association (one Youth team, or one Girls team). For more information and to register, please visit wild.com/mites.

