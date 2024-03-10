ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Matt Boldy scored with 1:10 remaining in overtime for the Minnesota Wild, who decided to pull Marc-Andre Fleury in order to defeat the Nashville Predators 4-3 at Xcel Energy Center on Sunday.
Game Recap: Wild 4, Predators 3
Boldy has 3 points, ends it at 3:50 for Minnesota after O’Reilly’s tying goal late in 3rd
Boldy, who also had two assists, scored with a one-timer from the right circle off a cross-ice pass fromMats Zuccarello.
“We need those points,” Boldy said. “Huge to get the win. I don't think it was our best or our worst, but a lot of guys stepped up and played hard. They're hard to play against - strong, physical, and forecheck really hard. So, to be able to get those points is huge."
By deciding to pull Fleury for the extra attacker, Minnesota would have forfeited the additional point gained by reaching overtime if Nashville had scored.
“We need two points,” Wild coach John Hynes said. “We feel like we were organized with it, the players knew what was going on. And I think it's when you put the four guys we have on the ice that we believe that it gives us the best chance to score a goal and get two points, and that's what we're here for.
“It's not something that you do all the time. But I think in our position, we want to be aggressive, we want to get two points, we want to continue to fight -- we believe in our group -- and continue to fight to play meaningful games down the stretch and let the chips fall where they may. So, I think in the situation we're in, one point, no point, it's not going to do us any good. We got to get two points.”
The goal came after Ryan O'Reilly forced overtime, tying it 3-3 at 17:58 of the third period with a snap shot from the slot through traffic on the power play.
“I was just kind of playing to the top and just kind of sucking them down and then trying to roll into that dangerous ice and saw the D-man kind of come out, and I thought if I could get one through, I’d have a chance of getting one in,” O’Reilly said. “So, just try to get around them and lucky for us, it went in.”
Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and an assist, and Joel Eriksson Ek had two assists for Minnesota (31-27-7), which has points in four straight (3-0-1). Fleury made 27 saves.
“We’re not just going to quit, right?” Fleury said. “We got some pride, too, and we want to do well and keep fighting.”
Mark Jankowski had a goal and an assist, and Luke Evangelista extended his goal streak to three games for Nashville (37-25-4), which extended its point streak to 12 games (10-0-2). Juuse Saros made 29 saves.
“It was a fun hockey game,” Predators coach Andrew Brunette said. “I loved our game. I thought we deserved a little bit better. But it was a great game. I think it was entertaining. They played really hard. It was back and forth. It was everything you want in a hockey game. It was a fun one to be a part of. Would have loved the extra point, but the resiliency of our group, down one late and being able to score, I think it building our pillars of our success here this year.”
Jonas Brodin gave Minnesota a 1-0 lead at 3:16 of the first period, putting in a rebound below the left circle.
Jankowski tied it 1-1 at 9:00 with a one-timer from the bottom of the right circle after Kiefer Sherwood stole the puck from Kaprizov behind the net.
Evangelista gave Nashville a 2-1 lead at 3:36 of the second period after Jankowski’s pass deflected off Tommy Novak’s skate to Evangelista alone in the slot.
“We were right there, we battled back,” O’Reilly said. “We were doing good things, we had some good chances, too. Fleury made some unbelievable saves when we had open nets. Juuse came up big for us, too. Like you said, it was a back-and-forth game. It was there for us and a chance. Disappointing we didn’t get the two.”
Kaprizov made it 2-2 at 18:42 with a power-play goal, shoveling in a rebound in front after Saros made three pads saves.
Ryan Hartman gave the Wild a 3-2 lead at 12:28 of the third period when he stole an attempted breakout pass from Anthony Beauvillier in the neutral zone and beat Saros with a backhand on a breakaway.
“In the position we are, we really needed two points and we got a great power play,” Hartman said. “Those four guys out there, it’s hard to stop. I love that play.”
NOTES: The last team to score a goal in overtime with their goalie pulled was the Los Angeles Kings on Oct. 28, 2017, against the Boston Bruins. … The Wild earned their ninth third-period comeback win of the season. Only the Detroit Red Wings (11), Edmonton Oilers (10) and Dallas Stars (10) have more. … Only three teams have posted a longer run than Nashville’s 12-game point streak this season: Edmonton (16-0-0), the Winnipeg Jets (12-0-2) and the Seattle Kraken (11-0-2).