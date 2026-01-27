Minnesota Wild Recalls Matt Kiersted From Iowa

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled defenseman Matt Kiersted from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Kiersted, 27 (4/14/98), has one assist and four shots on goal in four games with Minnesota this season. He has also recorded four assists, 56 shots on goal and 22 penalty minutes (PIM) in 28 games with Iowa. The 6-foot, 181-pound native of Elk River, Minnesota, posted 29 points (1-28=29), 40 PIM and a plus-34 rating in 64 games with the Charlotte Checkers (AHL) last season, leading the AHL in plus-minus rating and ranking second among Charlotte skaters in assists. Kiersted also registered eight assists, 12 PIM and a plus-8 rating in 13 games during the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs, helping the Checkers to an appearance in the Calder Cup Finals.

For his career, Kiersted has tallied eight points (2-6=8) in 43 career games in parts of five NHL seasons with the Florida Panthers (2020-25) and Minnesota (2025-26). He has also skated in 261 games and notched 89 points (16-73=89), 223 PIM and a plus-44 rating across five AHL seasons with Charlotte (2021-25) and Iowa (2025-26) while posting 12 points (1-11=12) in 30 career Calder Cup Playoff games. He originally signed with Florida as a free agent on April 1, 2021, and wears sweater No. 26 with the Wild.