Minnesota Wild Recalls Matt Kiersted From Iowa

TeamNews_1920x1080
By Minnesota Wild PR
@mnwildPR Press Release

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled defenseman Matt Kiersted from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Kiersted, 27 (4/14/98), has one assist and four shots on goal in four games with Minnesota this season. He has also recorded four assists, 56 shots on goal and 22 penalty minutes (PIM) in 28 games with Iowa. The 6-foot, 181-pound native of Elk River, Minnesota, posted 29 points (1-28=29), 40 PIM and a plus-34 rating in 64 games with the Charlotte Checkers (AHL) last season, leading the AHL in plus-minus rating and ranking second among Charlotte skaters in assists. Kiersted also registered eight assists, 12 PIM and a plus-8 rating in 13 games during the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs, helping the Checkers to an appearance in the Calder Cup Finals.

For his career, Kiersted has tallied eight points (2-6=8) in 43 career games in parts of five NHL seasons with the Florida Panthers (2020-25) and Minnesota (2025-26). He has also skated in 261 games and notched 89 points (16-73=89), 223 PIM and a plus-44 rating across five AHL seasons with Charlotte (2021-25) and Iowa (2025-26) while posting 12 points (1-11=12) in 30 career Calder Cup Playoff games. He originally signed with Florida as a free agent on April 1, 2021, and wears sweater No. 26 with the Wild.

News Feed

Game Preview: Wild vs. Blackhawks

Game Recap: Panthers 4, Wild 3 (OT)

Maple Grove to Host Hockey Day Minnesota 2028

Wild vs. Panthers Morning Skate Wrap Up

Projected Lineup: Wild vs. Panthers

Game Preview: Wild vs. Panthers

Wild on 7th - Episode 128: Jamie Hersch

Game Recap: Wild 4 Red Wings 3

Projected Lineup: Wild vs. Red Wings

One Winona: The Making of a Hockey Town to Debut Saturday, January 24, on FanDuel Sports Network

Game Preview: Wild vs. Red Wings

Minnesota Wild Grants State of Hockey Legacy Award to Roger Godin

Game Recap: Canadiens 4, Wild 3

Wild at Canadiens Morning Skate Wrap Up

Projected Lineup: Wild at Canadiens

Minnesota Wild and Flint Hills Resources Announce Wild About Reading Program

Game Preview: Wild at Canadiens

Game Recap: Wild 6, Maple Leafs 3