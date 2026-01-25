Game Recap: Panthers 4, Wild 3 (OT)

Sam Reinhart also had a goal and an assist, Matthew Tkachuk had two assists, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 18 saves for the Panthers (27-20-3), who have won two in a row and five of their past seven games.

“A really unusual game with the power plays the way it unfolded, so I didn’t get the fourth line of the bench as much as I would have liked,” Florida coach Paul Maurice said. “… But you’re excited about every line you put on the ice because there’s a chance something good’s going to happen.”

Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy each had a goal and an assist, and Filip Gustavsson made 30 saves for the Wild (29-14-10), who have lost two of their past three (1-1-1).

“It was a choppy game, I think, with so many special teams throughout the game,” Minnesota coach John Hynes said. “But I thought there’s different things that they do really well. At times, we handled it well and there’s things that we tried to put some pressure on them in certain areas. I think it was a little bit of a back-and-forth, obviously, with special teams being a huge factor in tonight’s game.”

Reinhart put the Panthers on the board 1-0 at 6:44 of the first period, getting the rebound of Aaron Ekblad's slap shot past Gustavsson from the slot.

Kaprizov tied it 1-1 on the power play at 9:17 when Boldy found him off the right post for a bank shot.

Marchand pushed it to 2-1 on the power play, putting a backhand shot from the slot past Gustavsson at 18:20.