Game Preview: Wild vs. Blackhawks

This Season on Wild vs. Blackhawks

Minnesota won the series-opening game, 4-3, in overtime at United Center (11/26).

LW Matt Boldy led the Wild with three points (1-2=3). D Jonas Brodin (0-2=2) and D Brock Faber (1-1=2) each posted multi-point outings. G Filip Gustavsson saved 34-of-37 shots faced to earn the win for Minnesota.

C Connor Bedard led the Blackhawks with two points (1-1=2). C Jason Dickinson (1-0=1) and D Artyom Levshunov (1-0=1) also scored. G Spencer Knight stopped 20-of-24 shots faced for Chicago.