SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild is back on the ice tonight, facing off against the Chicago Blackhawks after falling to the Panthers in overtime on Saturday night.
Game Preview: Wild vs. Blackhawks
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Tuesday, January 27th at 7:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Grand Casino Arena (Saint Paul, Minnesota)
- Tickets: Buy Now
- Watch: FanDuel Sports Network
- Listen: KFAN
- Gamecenter: Wild vs. Blackhawks
Wild Record: 29-14-10
Blackhawks Record: 21-23-8
2025-26 Series Record: 1-0-0
All-Time Wild Record: 58-29-6 (31-12-3 at Grand Casino Arena)
Match-up Stats
Team Stats
CHI
MIN
Power Play
20.5%
24.2%
Penalty Kill
85.5%
76.3%
Faceoff
47.1%
46.5%
Goals For / Games Played
2.65
3.17
Goals Against / Games Played
3.08
2.85
Last Time Out
This Season on Wild vs. Blackhawks
Minnesota won the series-opening game, 4-3, in overtime at United Center (11/26).
LW Matt Boldy led the Wild with three points (1-2=3). D Jonas Brodin (0-2=2) and D Brock Faber (1-1=2) each posted multi-point outings. G Filip Gustavsson saved 34-of-37 shots faced to earn the win for Minnesota.
C Connor Bedard led the Blackhawks with two points (1-1=2). C Jason Dickinson (1-0=1) and D Artyom Levshunov (1-0=1) also scored. G Spencer Knight stopped 20-of-24 shots faced for Chicago.
Wild Leaders Against Blackhawks
- RW Vladimir Tarasenko leads the Wild with 33 points (20-13=33) in 36 career games against Chicago
- RW Mats Zuccarello owns 25 points (8-17=25) in 28 career matches
- D Jared Spurgeon owns 21 points (7-14=21) in 46 games
- LW Kirill Kaprizov owns 17 points (7-10=17) in 14 games
Hawks Leaders Against Wild
- LW Andre Burakovsky leads Chicago with 18 career points (4-14=18) in 30 games against the Wild
- LW Teuvo Teravainen (4- 10=14 in 26 games) and LW Nick Foligno (8-6=14 in 30 games) each own 14 points
- C Ryan Donato has 11 points (4-7=11) in 23 games
Recent Transactions
1/25/26
Reassigned D David Špaček to Iowa
1/23/26
Reassigned F Hunter Haight and F Ben Jones to Iowa
1/22/26
Activated F Joel Eriksson Ek from Injured Reserve
Reassigned F Nicolas Aube-Kubel to Iowa
1/16/26
Recalled F Nicolas Aube-Kubel, F Hunter Haight and D David Jiříček from Iowa
Placed F Matt Boldy and F Joel Eriksson Ek on Injured Reserve
Reassigned D Carson Lambos to Iowa
1/15/26
Recalled D Carson Lambos from Iowa
Placed D Jonas Brodin on Injured Reserve
On the Mend
Zach Bogosian: lower body (10 games missed)
Jonas Brodin: lower body (six games missed)
Connections
- C Ryan Hartman was selected by Chicago in the first round (30th overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft and collected 57 points (27-30=57) in 141 games during four seasons (2014-18) with the Blackhawks
- C Vinnie Hinostroza is a Chicago native and was selected by Chicago in the sixth round (No. 169 overall) in the 2012 NHL Draft and collected 51 points (17-34=51) in 123 games
- Donato tallied 39 points (18-21=39) in 84 games in parts of two seasons with Minnesota (2018-20)
- D Wyatt Kaiser is from Andover and played three seasons at the University of Minnesota-Duluth (2020-23)
- C Oliver Moore is from Mounds View and played collegiately at the University of Minnesota
- Nick Foligno is the older brother of Wild LW Marcus Foligno
Fast Facts
- Minnesota’s 58 all-time wins against Chicago are its third-most against an opponent
- The Wild has earned points in 16 consecutive meetings (16-0-1) against the Blackhawks dating back to 2/4/20
- Minnesota has earned a point in 11 consecutive games played at Grand Casino Arena (10-0-1) dating back to 2/10/18
- The Wild has earned points in nine consecutive games played at United Center (7-0-1) since 1/21/22
- In 2015-16, the Wild became the first team to win every game in a season series of at least five contests against Chicago since the Boston Bruins went 8-0-0 in 1938-39
For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.