Game Preview: Wild vs. Blackhawks

012726vsCHI_78s_2568x1444
By Minnesota Wild
Wild.com

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild is back on the ice tonight, facing off against the Chicago Blackhawks after falling to the Panthers in overtime on Saturday night.

Info for Tonight's Game:

Wild Record: 29-14-10

Blackhawks Record: 21-23-8

2025-26 Series Record: 1-0-0

All-Time Wild Record: 58-29-6 (31-12-3 at Grand Casino Arena)

Match-up Stats

Team Stats
CHI
MIN
Power Play
20.5%
24.2%
Penalty Kill
85.5%
76.3%
Faceoff
47.1%
46.5%
Goals For / Games Played
2.65
3.17
Goals Against / Games Played
3.08
2.85

Last Time Out

FLA at MIN | Recap

This Season on Wild vs. Blackhawks

Minnesota won the series-opening game, 4-3, in overtime at United Center (11/26).

LW Matt Boldy led the Wild with three points (1-2=3). D Jonas Brodin (0-2=2) and D Brock Faber (1-1=2) each posted multi-point outings. G Filip Gustavsson saved 34-of-37 shots faced to earn the win for Minnesota.

C Connor Bedard led the Blackhawks with two points (1-1=2). C Jason Dickinson (1-0=1) and D Artyom Levshunov (1-0=1) also scored. G Spencer Knight stopped 20-of-24 shots faced for Chicago.

Wild Leaders Against Blackhawks

  • RW Vladimir Tarasenko leads the Wild with 33 points (20-13=33) in 36 career games against Chicago
  • RW Mats Zuccarello owns 25 points (8-17=25) in 28 career matches
  • D Jared Spurgeon owns 21 points (7-14=21) in 46 games
  • LW Kirill Kaprizov owns 17 points (7-10=17) in 14 games

Hawks Leaders Against Wild

  • LW Andre Burakovsky leads Chicago with 18 career points (4-14=18) in 30 games against the Wild
  • LW Teuvo Teravainen (4- 10=14 in 26 games) and LW Nick Foligno (8-6=14 in 30 games) each own 14 points
  • C Ryan Donato has 11 points (4-7=11) in 23 games

Recent Transactions

1/25/26

Reassigned D David Špaček to Iowa

1/23/26

Reassigned F Hunter Haight and F Ben Jones to Iowa 

1/22/26

Activated F Joel Eriksson Ek from Injured Reserve

Reassigned F Nicolas Aube-Kubel to Iowa

1/16/26

Recalled F Nicolas Aube-Kubel, F Hunter Haight and D David Jiříček from Iowa

Placed F Matt Boldy and F Joel Eriksson Ek on Injured Reserve

Reassigned D Carson Lambos to Iowa 

1/15/26

Recalled D Carson Lambos from Iowa

Placed D Jonas Brodin on Injured Reserve

View all transactions

On the Mend

Zach Bogosian: lower body (10 games missed)

Jonas Brodin: lower body (six games missed)

Full Injury Report

Connections

  • C Ryan Hartman was selected by Chicago in the first round (30th overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft and collected 57 points (27-30=57) in 141 games during four seasons (2014-18) with the Blackhawks
  • C Vinnie Hinostroza is a Chicago native and was selected by Chicago in the sixth round (No. 169 overall) in the 2012 NHL Draft and collected 51 points (17-34=51) in 123 games
  • Donato tallied 39 points (18-21=39) in 84 games in parts of two seasons with Minnesota (2018-20)
  • D Wyatt Kaiser is from Andover and played three seasons at the University of Minnesota-Duluth (2020-23)
  • C Oliver Moore is from Mounds View and played collegiately at the University of Minnesota
  • Nick Foligno is the older brother of Wild LW Marcus Foligno

Fast Facts

  • Minnesota’s 58 all-time wins against Chicago are its third-most against an opponent
  • The Wild has earned points in 16 consecutive meetings (16-0-1) against the Blackhawks dating back to 2/4/20
  • Minnesota has earned a point in 11 consecutive games played at Grand Casino Arena (10-0-1) dating back to 2/10/18
  • The Wild has earned points in nine consecutive games played at United Center (7-0-1) since 1/21/22
  • In 2015-16, the Wild became the first team to win every game in a season series of at least five contests against Chicago since the Boston Bruins went 8-0-0 in 1938-39

For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.

1.27 MIN vs. CHI Game Notes
- 0.81 MB
Download 1.27 MIN vs. CHI Game Notes

News Feed

Game Recap: Panthers 4, Wild 3 (OT)

Maple Grove to Host Hockey Day Minnesota 2028

Wild vs. Panthers Morning Skate Wrap Up

Projected Lineup: Wild vs. Panthers

Game Preview: Wild vs. Panthers

Wild on 7th - Episode 128: Jamie Hersch

Game Recap: Wild 4 Red Wings 3

Projected Lineup: Wild vs. Red Wings

One Winona: The Making of a Hockey Town to Debut Saturday, January 24, on FanDuel Sports Network

Game Preview: Wild vs. Red Wings

Minnesota Wild Grants State of Hockey Legacy Award to Roger Godin

Game Recap: Canadiens 4, Wild 3

Wild at Canadiens Morning Skate Wrap Up

Projected Lineup: Wild at Canadiens

Minnesota Wild and Flint Hills Resources Announce Wild About Reading Program

Game Preview: Wild at Canadiens

Game Recap: Wild 6, Maple Leafs 3

Wild at Maple Leafs Morning Skate Wrap Up