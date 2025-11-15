Minnesota Wild Recalls Forwards Liam Öhgren and Tyler Pitlick From Iowa

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled forwards Liam Öhgren and Tyler Pitlick from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL) and reassigned defenseman David Špaček.

Öhgren, 21 (1/28/2004), owns five points (3-2=5), 25 shots, one power-play goal (PPG) and one game-winning goal (GWG) in nine games with Iowa this season, ranking T-2nd on the team in goals and T-5th in points. The 6-foot-0, 187-pound native of Stockholm, Sweden, has also skated in five games for Minnesota this season, recording four shots. For his career, Öhgren has tallied seven points (3-4=7), two penalty minutes (PIM) and 44 shots in 33 games across parts of three NHL seasons (2023-26). He also owns 42 points (22-20=42), 10 PIM, nine PPG and three GWG in 53 career games across parts of three AHL seasons (2023-26) with Iowa and was selected to the 2025 AHL All-Star Roster. Öhgren was selected by the Wild in the first round (19th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft. He wears sweater No. 28 with Minnesota.

Pitlick, 33 (11/1/91), has skated in nine games with Minnesota and has also tallied four points (3-1=4) in five games with Iowa this season. The 6-foot-2, 201-pound native of Minneapolis, Minn., owns 109 points (56-53=109) and 545 shots on goal in 429 career NHL games over 10 seasons with the Edmonton Oilers (2013-17), Dallas Stars (2017-19), Philadelphia Flyers (2019-20), Arizona Coyotes (2020-21), Calgary Flames (2021-22), Montreal Canadiens (2021-22), St. Louis Blues (2022-23) and New York Rangers (2023-24). He has tallied three points (2-1=3) in 22 career Stanley Cup Playoff games. Pitlick has also recorded 142 points (55-87=142) in 282 career AHL games in parts of eight seasons with the Oklahoma City Barons (2011-15), Bakersfield Condors (2015-16), Hartford Wolf Pack (2023-24), Providence Bruins (2024-25) and Iowa (2025). He was originally selected by the Edmonton Oilers in the second round (31st overall) of the 2010 NHL Draft. Pitlick was signed by Minnesota as a free agent on July 2, 2025, and wears sweater No. 19 with the Wild.

Špaček was selected by Minnesota in the fifth round (No. 153 overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft and has yet to appear in an NHL game.

Minnesota hosts the Anaheim Ducks tonight at 5 p.m. CT on FanDuel Sports Network North Extra and KFAN FM 100.3.