Minnesota Wild Welcomes Rescue Dog Hatty to Team

This marks the fifth time the Wild has adopted a dog from Coco’s Heart Dog Rescue. Breezer, a Labrador Retriever, was the first team dog adopted during the 2019-20 season, Hobey, a Golden Retriever, was adopted for the 2020-21 season; Celly, a Shepherd/Catahoula/Labrador mix, was adopted for the 2021-22 season; and Brooksy, a Labrador Retriever mix, was adopted for the 2022-23 season. After their year-long training with the Wild organization, the dogs are then trained with Soldier’s 6, a 501(c)3 non-profit based in Minnesota that provides honorably discharged veterans, police officers, and fire fighters with specially trained K-9s.

Minnesota Wild’s Senior Director of Community Relations and Hockey Partnerships, Wayne Petersen, and his wife, Xcel Energy Center’s Executive Director and General Manager, Kelly McGrath, will foster Hatty and help facilitate basic obedience training until the summer of 2024. Following her tenure with the Wild, Hatty will pursue a career training with Soldier’s 6. At the conclusion of her specialized training, Hatty will be permanently placed with a veteran with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) as a “Battle Buddy” and will help guide them through the difficult days in life.

“My family and I are thrilled to be involved in the fifth season of the Adopt-A-Dog Program,” said Petersen. “These dogs have become a mainstay for both our fans and our employees each year. We’re excited for Hatty to not only touch the lives of those of us with the Wild, but to also make her impact with Soldier’s 6 and her Battle Buddy family upon graduation.”

Fans can follow Hatty’s journey with the Wild on Instagram and X and at wild.com/hatty.