Minnesota Wild to Host Food Drive on Monday, March 17

2425_Wild_FoodDrive_1920x1080
By Minnesota Wild PR
@mnwildPR Press Release

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild today announced a food drive, presented by Toyota, will be held for The Food Group on Monday, March 17 when it hosts the Los Angeles Kings at 7:00 p.m. at Xcel Energy Center. Nonperishable food items and cash donations will be collected at Gates 1-5 from 5:15 p.m. until puck drop. The Food Group will distribute all collected food items to the families they serve in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Over the past year, The Food Group has shared over seven million meals with families across 30 counties in Minnesota and Wisconsin. The Food Group strives to provide meals for those in need through collaborative efforts with other community organizations and making systemic changes in hunger relief. The Food Group invites individuals from different abilities, ethnicities, genders and socioeconomic backgrounds to take part in their fight against hunger.

Minnesota Wild single-game tickets are on sale now at wild.com/tickets, ticketmaster.com and at the Xcel Energy Center Box Office. Flex, 11-Game, half and full season tickets are also available for purchase. Fans can purchase tickets to theme nights by visiting wild.com/themepacks. Please visit tickets.wild.com or contact a Wild Ticket Sales Representative by calling or texting (651) 222-WILD (9453) for more information. Group reservations of eight or more tickets can contact [email protected] for more information. Single game suite rentals are also available for purchase, contact [email protected] for more information.

Visit wild.com/pressbox for the latest news and information from the team including press releases, game notes, multimedia content and daily statistics.

