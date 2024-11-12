Minnesota Wild to Host Fan Fest & Turkey Giveaway

The Minnesota Wild, in partnership with Jennie-O, will host a free turkey give-away event on Friday, Nov. 15 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Aldridge Arena in Maplewood, Minn. Thanksgiving turkeys will be given away for free to all fans while supplies last.

Minnesota Wild players Marat Khusnutdinov, Jakub Lauko and Marco Rossi are scheduled to attend and sign autographs from 2:15 to 3 p.m. In addition, fans will have the opportunity to participate in interactive games and receive giveaway items.

The event is free and open to the public.