Minnesota Wild to Host Fan Fest & Turkey Giveaway

2425_JennieOGiveaway_1920x1080 Social
By Minnesota Wild
@mnwild Wild.com

The Minnesota Wild, in partnership with Jennie-O, will host a free turkey give-away event on Friday, Nov. 15 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Aldridge Arena in Maplewood, Minn. Thanksgiving turkeys will be given away for free to all fans while supplies last.

Minnesota Wild players Marat Khusnutdinov, Jakub Lauko and Marco Rossi are scheduled to attend and sign autographs from 2:15 to 3 p.m. In addition, fans will have the opportunity to participate in interactive games and receive giveaway items.

The event is free and open to the public.

News Feed

Dream State to Return for Season Six Following the Shakopee Sabers

Game Recap: Blackhawks 2, Wild 1

Preview: Wild vs. Blackhawks

Game Recap: Wild 5, Ducks 2

Preview: Wild vs. Ducks

Game Recap: Wild 5, Sharks 2

Preview: Wild vs. Sharks

Prospect Report: November 6, 2024

Wild on 7th - Episode 78 feat. Yakov Trenin

Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Michael Milne From Iowa

Game Recap: Kings 5, Wild 1

Preview: Wild vs. Kings

Game Recap: Wild 2, Maple Leafs 1

Preview: Wild vs. Leafs

Game Recap: Wild 5, Lightning 3

Minnesota Wild Announces "Movember" Campaign, Presented by Securian Financial

Preview: Wild vs. Lightning

Prospect Report: October 30, 2024