Minnesota Wild Signs Ryan Hartman to Contract Extension

Projected Lineup: Wild at Chicago
Minnesota Wild Reduces Training Camp Roster to 25
Minnesota Wild Reduces Training Camp Roster to 31
Minnesota Wild Signs Marcus Foligno to Contract Extension
Minnesota Wild Reduces Training Camp Roster to 40 Players
Minnesota Wild Signs Mats Zuccarello to Contract Extension
Maroon Brings Stanley Cup Pedigree to Wild
Minnesota Wild Announces Multi-Year Partnership with Cub
Wallstedt Continues to Improve with Wild
Training Camp: Scrimmage Day
Minnesota Wild Reduces Training Camp Roster to 46 Players
Wild Win in First Preseason Game
Minnesota Wild Unveils New Alternate Uniform
Day 2 in the Books
Fleury's Two Decades of Training Camps
Wild Camp Day 1
Brock Faber Takes Nothing for Granted
What is Media Day? Boldy Knows

Hartman_Re-Signed_1920x1080
By Minnesota Wild PR
@mnwildPR Press Release

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League club has signed right wing Ryan Hartman to a three-year, $12,000,000 contract extension ($4,000,000 average annual value) that goes through the 2026-27 season.

Hartman, 29, recorded 37 points (15-22=37), 90 penalty minutes (PIM), a plus-seven rating and six game-winning goals (GWG) in 59 games last season and scored a career-high two shorthanded goals (SHG). The 6-foot, 197-pound native of Hilton Head, SC, ranked T-1st on the team in GWG, second in PIM, T-3rd in SHG, sixth in points and goals, and seventh in assists last season.

Hartman has collected 233 points (107-126=233), a plus-55 rating, 505 penalty minutes (PIM), 590 hits and 295 blocked shots in 506 career NHL contests during parts of 9 seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks, Nashville Predators, Philadelphia Flyers and Minnesota. He has also notched 15 points (6-9=15) in 35 career Stanley Cup Playoff matches. Hartman set career-highs in games played (82), goals (34), assists (31), points (65), PIM (95), power-play goals (7) shots (239) and plus-minus (plus-31) during the 2021-22 season with Minnesota.

Chicago selected Hartman in the first round (30th overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft, and he made his NHL debut on February 13, 2015 against New Jersey. He is the first player in NHL history to be born in South Carolina. Minnesota originally signed Hartman to a two-year contract on July 1, 2019.

