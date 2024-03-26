Minnesota Wild Signs Defenseman Jack Peart

Peart, 20 (5/15/2003), skated in 38 games for St. Cloud State (NCAA) this season, recording 14 points (3-11=14), 65 shots on goal, 18 penalty minutes (PIM) and 49 blocked shots. The 6-foot, 195-pound native of Grand Rapids, Minn., ranked third among team defensemen in points, goals and assists this season.

Peart played in 108 games for St. Cloud State over a span of three years (2021-24), recording 55 points (8-47=55), 64 PIM, 147 shots, 113 blocked shots and a plus-15 rating. Peart set career-highs in points (3-21=24) and assists during the 2022-23 season. He skated for the U.S. National Junior team at the 2022 and 2023 IIHF World Junior Championships, collecting five points (0-5=5) and a plus-3 rating in 11 games and won a bronze medal in 2023. Peart was named the 2021 Mr. Hockey Award winner and also won the Reed Larson award, given to the states top senior boys’ high school defenseman.

The Wild selected Peart in the second round (54th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft.