Minnesota Wild Signs Goaltender Riley Mercer to Entry-Level Contract

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed goaltender Riley Mercer to a three-year, entry-level contract beginning in the 2025-26 season.

Mercer, 21 (3/31/04), went 27-15-4 with a 2.53 goals-against average (GAA), a .925 save percentage (SV%) and five shutouts in 46 games with the Drummondville Voltigeurs of the Quebec Maritimes Junor Hockey League (QMJHL) this season, setting new career-bests in GAA and SV%. The 6-foot-2, 203-pound native of Bay Roberts, Newfoundland, led the QMJHL in SV%, ranked T-1st in shutouts, third in GAA, fifth in saves and T-7th in wins.

Mercer set career-highs in games played and wins in the 2023-24 season with Drummondville, going 31-13-4 with a 2.53 GAA, a .905 SV% and two shutouts and ranked T-2nd in the QMJHL in wins. He helped lead Voltigeurs to a QMJHL Championship with a 16-2-1 record, a 1.89 GAA, a .934 SV% and one shutout in 19 postseason games. Mercer owns an 82-47-14 record with a 2.92 GAA, a .907 SV% and 10 shutouts in 150 career games with Drummondville over a span of five seasons (2020-25). He is 20-8 with a 2.81 GAA, a .910 SV% and two shutouts in 29 career postseason games (2023-25). Mercer is the franchise leader in wins, shutouts, shootout wins, games played and minutes, and his .907 career SV% also ranks first in team history.