Minnesota Wild Signs Forward Nico Sturm to a Two-year Contract

Signed25_Sturm_1920x1080 1
By Minnesota Wild PR
@mnwildPR Press Release

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed forward Nico Sturm to a two-year, $4,000,000 contract ($2 million average annual value) that goes through the 2026-27 season.

Sturm, 30 (5/3/95), tallied 14 points (7-7=14), 20 penalty minutes (PIM) and 59 shots in 62 games with San Jose and Florida last season. He also skated in eight playoff games with the Stanley Cup champion Panthers. The 6-foot-3, 209-pound native of Augsburg, Germany, returns to Minnesota where he made his NHL debut on April 4, 2019, vs. Boston. He collected 36 points (20-16=36), 25 PIM and 146 shots in 111 games with the Wild over four seasons (2018-22). He also appeared in nine Stanley Cup Playoff games with Minnesota (2020-21), recording three points (2-1=3). Sturm tallied his first career NHL goal in Game 4 of the Qualifying Round series against Vancouver on August 7, 2020, to become the second player in franchise history to record his first career NHL goal in the playoffs (Jordan Greenway).

Sturm has tallied 92 points (46-46=92), four GWG, 421 shots on goal and owns a 56.5 FO% in 331 career games over a span of seven seasons with Minnesota (2018-22), Colorado (2021-22), San Jose (2022-25) and Florida (2024-25). He also has five points (2-3=5) and 19 shots in 30 Stanley Cup Playoff games and has won two Stanley Cups (Colorado, 2022; Florida, 2025).

Prior to his professional career, Sturm collected 103 points (36-67=103) and was a plus-47 in 118 games during three seasons at Clarkson University (2016-19). He led Clarkson with 45 points (14-31=45) in 39 games and won 392-of-677 faceoffs taken (57.9%) as a junior in 2018-19. He was named the ECAC Hockey Best Defensive Forward for the second consecutive season, a Top Ten Hobey Baker Award Finalist, a finalist for the ECAC Hockey Player of the Year Award, to the 2019 ECAC Hockey All-Tournament Team and an ECAC First-Team All-League selection in 2018-19.

Sturm originally signed as a free agent with Minnesota on April 1, 2019.

News Feed

Minnesota Wild Announces Qualifying Offers

Minnesota Wild Acquires Right Wing Vladimir Tarasenko From the Detroit Red Wings in Exchange for Future Considerations

Minnesota Sports & Entertainment and Grand Casino Announce Arena Naming Rights Partnership

Minnesota Wild Selects Five Players in the 2025 NHL Draft

Prairie Island Indian Community, Treasure Island Resort & Casino and Minnesota Wild Celebrate 25 Years of Partnership

No First Round Pick? No Problem.

Minnesota Wild Acquires Forward Cameron Butler From the Columbus Blue Jackets in Exchange for Forward Brendan Gaunce

Minnesota Wild Acquires Fourth-Round Pick in 2025 NHL Draft From Seattle in Exchange for Forward Freddy Gaudreau

Minnesota Wild Owns Four Picks in 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft

Greg Cronin Named Iowa Wild Head Coach

Liam Guerin Reflects on Dream Nations Cup Experience

Minnesota Wild Signs Marcus Johansson to a One-year Contract

Guerin impressed with strides shown by Buium

Spurgeon not sliding under the radar with Canada

2025 Little Wild Learn to Play Program Registration Opens May 27

Fleury takes the stage one last time at IIHF World Championship

Hlavaj shining for Slovakia on World Stage

Minnesota Wild Signs Forward Danila Yurov to Entry-Level Contract