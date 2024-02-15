Minnesota Wild Signs Forward Mason Shaw

Shaw, 25 (11/3/1998), owns seven points (4-3=7), 13 penalty minutes (PIM), two shorthanded goals (SHG) and one game-winning goal (GWG) in nine games with Iowa this season. The 5-foot-10, 184-pound native of Wainwright, Alberta, skated in 59 games for Minnesota during the 2022-23 NHL season and recorded 17 points (7-10=17), 79 PIM, 92 shots and 27 blocked shots. The left-shot forward has appeared in 62 career NHL games over two seasons (2021-23) with Minnesota, totaling 17 points (7-10=17), 84 PIM, 99 shots and 28 blocked shots. Shaw has played in 197 career AHL games over parts of seven seasons (2017-24) with Iowa, posting 121 points (43-78=121), 213 PIM, 10 power-play goals (PPG), eight GWG and 416 shot on goal. He also skated in three games during the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs, registering an assist and a plus-3 rating.

The Wild selected Shaw in the fourth round (97th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft. He wears sweater No. 15 with Minnesota.