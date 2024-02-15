Minnesota Wild Signs Forward Mason Shaw

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed forward Mason Shaw to a two-way contract ($775,000/$400,000) for the remainder of the 2023-24 season and reassigned forward Adam Beckman to the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL). Shaw will practice with Minnesota on Friday, Feb. 16, at TRIA Rink in St. Paul.
Shaw, 25 (11/3/1998), owns seven points (4-3=7), 13 penalty minutes (PIM), two shorthanded goals (SHG) and one game-winning goal (GWG) in nine games with Iowa this season. The 5-foot-10, 184-pound native of Wainwright, Alberta, skated in 59 games for Minnesota during the 2022-23 NHL season and recorded 17 points (7-10=17), 79 PIM, 92 shots and 27 blocked shots. The left-shot forward has appeared in 62 career NHL games over two seasons (2021-23) with Minnesota, totaling 17 points (7-10=17), 84 PIM, 99 shots and 28 blocked shots. Shaw has played in 197 career AHL games over parts of seven seasons (2017-24) with Iowa, posting 121 points (43-78=121), 213 PIM, 10 power-play goals (PPG), eight GWG and 416 shot on goal. He also skated in three games during the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs, registering an assist and a plus-3 rating.
The Wild selected Shaw in the fourth round (97th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft. He wears sweater No. 15 with Minnesota.
The Wild will host the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, Feb. 17 at 4 p.m. CT on Bally Sports North and KFAN 100.3 FM.
