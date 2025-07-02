Minnesota Wild Signs Forward Bradley Marek to Entry-level Contract

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed forward Bradley Marek to a one-year, entry-level contract.

Marek, 24 (11/13/00), recorded 13 points (8-5=13), 67 penalty minutes (PIM) and 76 shots in 50 games for the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL) last season. The 6-foot-4, 212-pound native of Big Rapids, Mich., owns 19 points (13-6=19), 71 PIM and 106 shots in 76 games across two career AHL seasons with Iowa (2024-25) and the San Jose Barracuda (2023-24) while also tallying 31 points (13-18=31) in 37 games for the Wichita Thunder of the ECHL in 2023-24. Marek spent two seasons (2021-23) playing collegiately at Ferris State University, where he totaled 36 points (17-19=36) in 72 career games and earned Rookie of the Year honors from the Central Collegiate Hockey Association (CCHA) as a freshman in 2021-22 after posting 19 points (10-9=19) and tying for the team lead in goals. Marek also spent four seasons in the United States Hockey League (USHL) from 2017-21, where he posted 65 points (37-28=65) in 191 career games split between the Central Illinois Flying Aces (2017-19), Youngstown Phantoms (2019-20) and Muskegon Lumberjacks (2020-21).

