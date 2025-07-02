Minnesota Wild Signs Forward Bradley Marek to Entry-level Contract

Marek_Signed_1920x1080
By Minnesota Wild PR
@mnwildPR Press Release

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed forward Bradley Marek to a one-year, entry-level contract.

Marek, 24 (11/13/00), recorded 13 points (8-5=13), 67 penalty minutes (PIM) and 76 shots in 50 games for the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL) last season. The 6-foot-4, 212-pound native of Big Rapids, Mich., owns 19 points (13-6=19), 71 PIM and 106 shots in 76 games across two career AHL seasons with Iowa (2024-25) and the San Jose Barracuda (2023-24) while also tallying 31 points (13-18=31) in 37 games for the Wichita Thunder of the ECHL in 2023-24. Marek spent two seasons (2021-23) playing collegiately at Ferris State University, where he totaled 36 points (17-19=36) in 72 career games and earned Rookie of the Year honors from the Central Collegiate Hockey Association (CCHA) as a freshman in 2021-22 after posting 19 points (10-9=19) and tying for the team lead in goals. Marek also spent four seasons in the United States Hockey League (USHL) from 2017-21, where he posted 65 points (37-28=65) in 191 career games split between the Central Illinois Flying Aces (2017-19), Youngstown Phantoms (2019-20) and Muskegon Lumberjacks (2020-21).

Visit wild.com/pressbox for the latest news and information from the team including press releases, game notes, multimedia content and daily statistics.

News Feed

Minnesota Wild Signs Five Players to Contracts

Minnesota Wild Signs Forward Nico Sturm to a Two-year Contract

Minnesota Wild Announces Qualifying Offers

Minnesota Wild Acquires Right Wing Vladimir Tarasenko From the Detroit Red Wings in Exchange for Future Considerations

Minnesota Sports & Entertainment and Grand Casino Announce Arena Naming Rights Partnership

Minnesota Wild Selects Five Players in the 2025 NHL Draft

Prairie Island Indian Community, Treasure Island Resort & Casino and Minnesota Wild Celebrate 25 Years of Partnership

No First Round Pick? No Problem.

Minnesota Wild Acquires Forward Cameron Butler From the Columbus Blue Jackets in Exchange for Forward Brendan Gaunce

Minnesota Wild Acquires Fourth-Round Pick in 2025 NHL Draft From Seattle in Exchange for Forward Freddy Gaudreau

Minnesota Wild Owns Four Picks in 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft

Greg Cronin Named Iowa Wild Head Coach

Liam Guerin Reflects on Dream Nations Cup Experience

Minnesota Wild Signs Marcus Johansson to a One-year Contract

Guerin impressed with strides shown by Buium

Spurgeon not sliding under the radar with Canada

2025 Little Wild Learn to Play Program Registration Opens May 27

Fleury takes the stage one last time at IIHF World Championship