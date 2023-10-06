News Feed

Projected Lineup: Wild at Chicago
Minnesota Wild Reduces Training Camp Roster to 25
Minnesota Wild Reduces Training Camp Roster to 31
Minnesota Wild Signs Marcus Foligno to Contract Extension
Minnesota Wild Reduces Training Camp Roster to 40 Players
Minnesota Wild Signs Mats Zuccarello to Contract Extension
Maroon Brings Stanley Cup Pedigree to Wild
Minnesota Wild Announces Multi-Year Partnership with Cub
Wallstedt Continues to Improve with Wild
Training Camp: Scrimmage Day
Minnesota Wild Reduces Training Camp Roster to 46 Players
Wild Win in First Preseason Game
Minnesota Wild Unveils New Alternate Uniform
Day 2 in the Books
Fleury's Two Decades of Training Camps
Wild Camp Day 1
Brock Faber Takes Nothing for Granted
What is Media Day? Boldy Knows

Minnesota Wild and Boys and Girls Club of the Twin Cities to Host School Supply Drive

SAINT PAUL, Minn. The National Hockey League’s (NHL) Minnesota Wild and the Boys and Girls Club of the Twin Cities today announced a school supply drive will be held on Saturday, October 21 when the Wild faces the Columbus Blue Jackets at Xcel Energy Center, broadcast on Bally Sports North and KFAN 100.3 FM at 7:00 p.m.

Boys and Girls Club volunteers will collect school supplies at all Xcel Energy Center gates prior to Saturday's game against Columbus. Fans wishing to make a monetary donation can access a donation link by visiting wild.com/schooldrive. A QR code will also be available to fans at all Xcel Energy Center gates prior to the Oct. 21 game.

Boys and Girls Club represents more than 80 years of service to youth. Dedicated staff at 11 metro-area locations and a rural environmental education center provide activities and support to more than 4,000 young people from kindergarten through high school graduation. Club sites are placed in targeted neighborhoods where the need is greatest.

Minnesota Wild single-game tickets are on sale now at wild.com/tickets, ticketmaster.com and at the Xcel Energy Center Box Office. Flex, 11-Game, half and full season ticket are also for purchase throughout the season. Please visit tickets.wild.com or contact a Wild Ticket Sales Representative by calling or texting (651) 222-WILD (9453) for more information. Group reservations of eight or more tickets can contact [email protected] for more information.