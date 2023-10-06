SAINT PAUL, Minn. – The National Hockey League’s (NHL) Minnesota Wild and the Boys and Girls Club of the Twin Cities today announced a school supply drive will be held on Saturday, October 21 when the Wild faces the Columbus Blue Jackets at Xcel Energy Center, broadcast on Bally Sports North and KFAN 100.3 FM at 7:00 p.m.
Minnesota Wild and Boys and Girls Club of the Twin Cities to Host School Supply Drive
Boys and Girls Club volunteers will collect school supplies at all Xcel Energy Center gates prior to Saturday's game against Columbus. Fans wishing to make a monetary donation can access a donation link by visiting wild.com/schooldrive. A QR code will also be available to fans at all Xcel Energy Center gates prior to the Oct. 21 game.
Boys and Girls Club represents more than 80 years of service to youth. Dedicated staff at 11 metro-area locations and a rural environmental education center provide activities and support to more than 4,000 young people from kindergarten through high school graduation. Club sites are placed in targeted neighborhoods where the need is greatest.
Minnesota Wild single-game tickets are on sale now at wild.com/tickets, ticketmaster.com and at the Xcel Energy Center Box Office. Flex, 11-Game, half and full season ticket are also for purchase throughout the season. Please visit tickets.wild.com or contact a Wild Ticket Sales Representative by calling or texting (651) 222-WILD (9453) for more information. Group reservations of eight or more tickets can contact [email protected] for more information.