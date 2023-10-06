Minnesota Wild and Boys and Girls Club of the Twin Cities to Host School Supply Drive

Boys and Girls Club volunteers will collect school supplies at all Xcel Energy Center gates prior to Saturday's game against Columbus. Fans wishing to make a monetary donation can access a donation link by visiting wild.com/schooldrive. A QR code will also be available to fans at all Xcel Energy Center gates prior to the Oct. 21 game.

Boys and Girls Club represents more than 80 years of service to youth. Dedicated staff at 11 metro-area locations and a rural environmental education center provide activities and support to more than 4,000 young people from kindergarten through high school graduation. Club sites are placed in targeted neighborhoods where the need is greatest.