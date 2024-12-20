Minnesota Wild Recalls Forwards Travis Boyd and Devin Shore From Iowa

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled forwards Travis Boyd and Devin Shore from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).
Boyd, 31 (9/14/93), leads Iowa in scoring this season with 18 points (3-15=18) in 17 games. He has also skated in two games with Minnesota tallying one hit and two blocked shots. The 6-foot, 190-pound native of Hopkins, Minn., recorded eight points (2-6=8) in 16 games for the Arizona Coyotes last season while missing 60 games due to injury. He has tallied 118 points (47-71=118), 74 PIM, 280 shots on goal and 172 blocked shots while skating in 298 career games in parts of eight NHL seasons with the Washington Capitals (2017-20), Toronto Maple Leafs (2020-21), Vancouver Canucks (2021), Arizona Coyotes (2021-24) and Minnesota. Boyd registered one goal in six Stanley Cup Playoff games with the Capitals and was a member of Washington’s 2018 Stanley Cup Championship team. He was originally selected by Washington in the sixth round (No. 177 overall) of the 2011 NHL Draft. Boyd signed a one-year, two-way contract with Minnesota on July 1, 2024, and wears sweater No. 72 with the Wild.
Shore, 30 (7/19/94), has skated in 13 games with Minnesota this season and has also posted 10 points (2-8=10) in 14 games with Iowa. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound native of Ajax, Ontario, recorded four points (1-3=4) in 21 games with the Seattle Kraken and 25 points (7-18=25) in 39 games with the Coachella Firebirds (AHL) in 2023-24. Shore owns 139 points (51-88=139), 73 PIM, five PPG, five shorthanded goals (SHG) and seven game-winning goals (GWG) in 456 career NHL games in parts of 10 seasons with the Dallas Stars (2015-18), Anaheim Ducks (2018-20), Columbus Blue Jackets (2019-20), Edmonton Oilers (2020-23), Seattle (2023-24) and Minnesota. Shore was originally selected by Dallas in the second round (No. 61 overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft. He signed a one-year, two-way contract with Minnesota on July 1, 2024, and wears sweater No. 19 with Minnesota.
