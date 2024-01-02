Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Sammy Walker from Iowa

Walker, 24, has appeared in two games with Minnesota this season. The right-shot forward has also skated in 28 games with Iowa this season, recording 19 points (5-14=19), three power-play goals (PPGs) and 73 shots. Walker ranks first on Iowa in shots, second in assists, T-2nd in PPGs and third in points. He has recorded two points (1-1=2) in 11 career games with Minnesota. Walker made his NHL debut at Vancouver on Dec. 10, 2022 and recorded his first career NHL goal at Winnipeg on Dec. 27, 2022.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound native of Edina, Minnesota, recorded 112 points (48-64=112) and 81 penalty minutes (PIM) in 144 games during four seasons at the University of Minnesota (2018-22). Originally selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the seventh round (200th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft, Walker signed a two-year, entry-level contract with Minnesota on Aug. 18, 2022. He wears sweater No. 18 with Minnesota.

Lettieri, 28 (2/6/95), has recorded four points (3-1=4), and six PIM in 19 games for Minnesota this season.

Minnesota hosts the Calgary Flames tonight at 7 p.m. on Bally Sports North and KFAN 100.3 FM.