Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Sammy Walker from Iowa

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled forward Sammy Walker from Iowa. The team has also placed forward Vinni Lettieri (lower-body) on Injured Reserve.
Walker, 24, has appeared in two games with Minnesota this season. The right-shot forward has also skated in 28 games with Iowa this season, recording 19 points (5-14=19), three power-play goals (PPGs) and 73 shots. Walker ranks first on Iowa in shots, second in assists, T-2nd in PPGs and third in points. He has recorded two points (1-1=2) in 11 career games with Minnesota. Walker made his NHL debut at Vancouver on Dec. 10, 2022 and recorded his first career NHL goal at Winnipeg on Dec. 27, 2022.
The 5-foot-11, 180-pound native of Edina, Minnesota, recorded 112 points (48-64=112) and 81 penalty minutes (PIM) in 144 games during four seasons at the University of Minnesota (2018-22). Originally selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the seventh round (200th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft, Walker signed a two-year, entry-level contract with Minnesota on Aug. 18, 2022. He wears sweater No. 18 with Minnesota.
Lettieri, 28 (2/6/95), has recorded four points (3-1=4), and six PIM in 19 games for Minnesota this season.
