Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Liam Öhgren From Iowa

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled forward Liam Öhgren under emergency conditions from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Öhgren, 21 (1/28/04), has recorded four points (1-3=4), two penalty minutes (PIM) and 28 shots in 23 games with Minnesota this season. He also owns 28 points (14-14=28), five power-play goals (PPG), 85 shots and six PIM in 29 games with Iowa this season. The 6-foot-1, 187-pound native of Stockholm, Sweden, ranks T-2nd on Iowa in PPG, fourth in goals, sixth in points and T-6th in assists and was selected to the 2025 AHL All-Star Roster. Öhgren has skated in 27 career games over parts of two NHL seasons (2023-25) with Minnesota, previously recording two points (1-1=2) and eight shots in four games with Minnesota in 2023-24. He scored his first NHL goal and game-winning goal (GWG) at San Jose on April 13, 2024. He also skated in three games for Iowa during the 2023-24 season, registering 10 shots. Öhgren tallied 19 points (12-7=19) in 26 games with Farjestad BK of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) during the 2023-24 season, ranking T-6th on team in goals and 10th in points.

Öhgren was selected by the Wild in the first round (19th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft. He wears sweater No. 28 with Minnesota.

Minnesota will host the Seattle Kraken tomorrow, March 19, at 8:30 p.m. on FanDuel Sports Network North Extra, TNT/Max, and KFAN FM 100.3.

