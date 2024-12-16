Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Brendan Gaunce From Iowa

Gaunce was selected by Vancouver in the first round (No. 26 overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft. He signed a one-year, two-way contract with Minnesota on July 1, 2024. He wears sweater No. 21 with Minnesota.

The Wild hosts the Florida Panthers on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. on FanDuel Sports Network North, TNT and KFAN FM 100.3.