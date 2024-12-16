SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled forward Brendan Gaunce from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).
Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Brendan Gaunce From Iowa
Gaunce, 30 (3/25/94), owns 14 points (8-16=14), 12 penalty minutes (PIM), two game-winning goals (GWG), one powerplay goal (PPG) and 61 shots on goal in 21 games with Iowa this season. He leads Iowa in shots on goal and ranks tied for first in points and goals. Gaunce recorded a hat trick against the Rockford IceHogs on December 11, his second three-point game of the season. He recorded four points (2-2=4) and six penalty minutes (PIM) in 24 games with the Columbus Blue Jackets and collected 39 points (19-20=39) in 46 games with the Cleveland Monsters in the AHL last season. The 6-foot-3, 219-pound native of Sudbury, Ont., served as Cleveland’s captain and ranked fourth on the team in scoring.
He has notched 28 points (13-15=28) and 67 PIM in 177 career NHL games with Vancouver (2015-19), Boston (2019-20) and Columbus (2021-24). Gaunce owns 247 points (116-131=247), 952 shots on goal, 232 PIM and a plus-8 rating in 364 career AHL games with Utica (2014-19), Providence (2019-20) and Cleveland (2021-24) and Iowa (2024-25). He has also tallied 14 points (7-7=14) in 31 career Calder Cup Playoff contests. Gaunce spent the 2020-21 season with Vaxjo in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) and helped the Lakers win the league championship.
Gaunce was selected by Vancouver in the first round (No. 26 overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft. He signed a one-year, two-way contract with Minnesota on July 1, 2024. He wears sweater No. 21 with Minnesota.
The Wild hosts the Florida Panthers on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. on FanDuel Sports Network North, TNT and KFAN FM 100.3.