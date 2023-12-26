Minnesota Wild Recalls Daemon Hunt and Jake Lucchini from Iowa

Hunt, 21 (5/15/02), made his NHL debut at WSH (10/27) and has recorded one assist in nine games with Minnesota this season. The 6-foot-1, 196-pound native of Brandon, Manitoba, has recorded nine points (1-8=9), nine PIM and 13 shots in 14 games with Iowa this season, leading team defensemen in points and assists, and ranks third on the team with a plus-3 rating. For his career, Hunt owns 21 points (4-17=21), 23 PIM, two game-winning goals (GWG) and 81 shots in 79 career AHL games over parts of three seasons with Iowa (2020-24). He has also notched one assist while playing in two games during the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs.

Hunt was originally selected by the Wild in the third round (65th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft. He wears sweater No. 48 with Minnesota.

Lucchini, 28 (5/9/95), made his Minnesota debut on Dec. 23 against Boston and recorded one hit and one blocked shot in 10:05 of TOI. He has appeared in 24 games with Iowa this season, posting 20 points (9-11=20) and six penalty minutes (PIM). He ranks first on Iowa in goals and shots (69), T-1st in power-play goals (3), second in points and third in assists. Lucchini made his NHL debut with the Ottawa Senators last season against the Montreal Canadiens on Dec. 14, 2022, and recorded one point (1-0=1) in 11 games. The 6-foot, 180-pound native of Trail, British Columbia, scored his first career NHL goal on Jan. 1, 2023 vs. Buffalo. Lucchini also spent time with the Belleville Senators in the AHL, and recorded 53 points (19-34=53) and six PIM in 61 games. The left-shot forward ranked second on Belleville in points, and fourth in goals and assists. He led all Belleville skaters with 51 points (20-31=51) and tied-for-first in goals and assists in the 2021-22 season.

The Wild signed Lucchini to a one-year, two-way contract on July 1, 2023. He wears sweater No. 27 with Minnesota.

The Wild hosts the Detroit Red Wings at 7 p.m. CT tomorrow on Bally Sports North and KFAN 100.3 FM.