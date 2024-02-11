Minnesota Wild Recalls Adam Beckman from Iowa

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled forward Adam Beckman from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Beckman, 22 (5/10/01), has recorded 20 points (10-10=20), 18 penalty minutes (PIM), two game-winning goals (GWG) and 93 shots in 39 games with Iowa this season. He ranks T-2nd among Iowa skaters in GWG, third in shots, T-3rd in goals and fifth in points. The 6-foot-2, 194-pound native of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, has appeared in 12 career NHL games over the course of two seasons (2021-23) with Minnesota, posting one assist and 16 shots. Beckman has skated in 169 career AHL games over four seasons (2020-24) with Iowa, tallying 95 points (48-47=95), 64 PIM, 10 power-play goals (PPG) and four GWG. He ranked second on Iowa with 24 goals during the 2022-23 AHL season.

The Wild selected Beckman in the third round (75th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft. He wears sweater No. 11 with Minnesota.