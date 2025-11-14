Minnesota Wild Prospect Spotlight Nov. 14

This week’s Minnesota Wild Prospect Spotlight focuses on Adam Benák, Carter Klippenstein and Charlie Stramel.

Benák, who remains a constant on the Prospect Spotlight, has four points (1-3=4) in his last three games and is now up to 31 points (9-22=31) in 17 games with Brantford this season. He ranks second in the OHL in points behind teammate Jake O’Brien and is fourth in assists. Brantford remains the top team in the OHL with 34 points and has yet to suffer a regulation loss (15-0-3-1).

Klippenstein, the 6-foot-3, Lethbridge native, has collected eight points (1-7=8) in his last four games, including two three-point outings on Nov. 5 and 11. On the season, Klippenstein owns 14 points (3-11=14) and a plus-5 rating in 16 games, ranking T-6th in assists, ninth in shots (31) and 10th in points on Brandon. In three seasons with the Wheat Kings, Klippenstein owns 63 points (27-36=63), 130 PIM, 234 shots and a plus-17 rating in 142 games.

Stramel tallied a career-high four-points (2-2=4) and a plus-4 rating on Nov. 8 against Penn St. The 6-foot-3 centerman owns 10 points (5-5=10) in his eight games this season. He ranks T-1st on the Spartans in goals, second in points and third in assists. He was named Big Ten Third Star of the Week on Nov. 11. With a record of 7-1-0, Michigan State remains the No. 1 team in the country.