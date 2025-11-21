PITTSBURGH, PA -- The Minnesota Wild begin its road trip tonight as the team takes the ice against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The following lineup is a projection and is subject to change:
Projected Lineup: Wild vs. Penguins
FORWARDS
97 Kirill Kaprizov - 22 Danila Yurov - 36 Mats Zuccarello
90 Marcus Johansson - 14 Joel Eriksson Ek - 12 Matt Boldy
17 Marcus Foligno - 13 Yakov Trenin - 18 Vinnie Hinostroza
28 Liam Öhgren - 39 Ben Jones - 19 Tyler Pitlick
DEFENSE
25 Jonas Brodin - 7 Brock Faber
5 Jake Middleton - 46 Jared Spurgeon
8 Zeev Buium - 24 Zach Bogosian
GOALTENDERS
32 Filip Gustavsson
30 Jesper Wallstedt
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Friday, November 21st at 6:00 p.m. CT
- Where: PPG Paints Arena (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania)
- Watch: FanDuel Sports Network
- Listen: KFAN
- Gamecenter: Wild at Penguins