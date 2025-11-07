Projected Lineup: Wild at Islanders

ProjectedLineup_1920x1080_110625
By Zoe Fiedler
Wild.com

ELMONT, N.Y. -- The Minnesota Wild hits the ice again tonight, challenging the Islanders at UBS Center. The following lineup is a projection and is subject to change:

FORWARDS

97 Kirill Kaprizov - 23 Marco Rossi - 36 Mats Zuccarello

12 Matt Boldy - 14 Joel Eriksson Ek - 90 Marcus Johansson

17 Marcus Foligno - 38 Ryan Hartman - 91 Vladimir Tarasenko

13 Yakov Trenin - 39 Ben Jones - 18 Vinnie Hinostroza

DEFENSE

25 Jonas Brodin - 7 Brock Faber

5 Jake Middleton - 46 Jared Spurgeon

8 Zeev Buium - 48 Daemon Hunt

GOALTENDERS

30 Jesper Wallstedt

32 Filip Gustavsson

Info for Tonight's Game:

