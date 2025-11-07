ELMONT, N.Y. -- The Minnesota Wild hits the ice again tonight, challenging the Islanders at UBS Center. The following lineup is a projection and is subject to change:
Projected Lineup: Wild at Islanders
FORWARDS
97 Kirill Kaprizov - 23 Marco Rossi - 36 Mats Zuccarello
12 Matt Boldy - 14 Joel Eriksson Ek - 90 Marcus Johansson
17 Marcus Foligno - 38 Ryan Hartman - 91 Vladimir Tarasenko
13 Yakov Trenin - 39 Ben Jones - 18 Vinnie Hinostroza
DEFENSE
25 Jonas Brodin - 7 Brock Faber
5 Jake Middleton - 46 Jared Spurgeon
8 Zeev Buium - 48 Daemon Hunt
GOALTENDERS
30 Jesper Wallstedt
32 Filip Gustavsson
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Friday, November 7th at 6:00 p.m. CT
- Where: UBS Arena (Elmont, New York)
- Watch: FanDuel Sports North
- Listen: KFAN
- Gamecenter: Wild at Islanders