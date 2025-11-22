PITTSBURGH -- Matt Boldy had two goals and an assist, helping the Minnesota Wild win 5-0 against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Friday.
Game Recap: Wild 5, Penguins 0
Forward gets 8th goal in past 8 games, Gustavsson makes 19 saves in shutout for Minnesota
Boldy has 10 points (six goals, four assists) on a six-game point streak.
“Sometimes you feel good and stuff follows you,” Boldy said. “The puck hits your stick and you score. Sometimes, it doesn’t. Just kind of one of those times.”
Filip Gustavsson made 19 saves in his 13th NHL shutout, Kirill Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson Ek each had a goal and an assist, and Brock Faber had two assists for the Wild (11-7-4), who extended their points streak to seven games (6-0-1).
Minnesota is 8-1-1 in November and has shut out its opponent three times in the past six games.
“Tonight was solid from top to bottom,” Minnesota coach John Hynes said. “I thought we played a fast game, whether that was skating fast, I thought we moved the pucks well. We executed. We played north. ... When we play that way and we make strong puck decisions coming out of our own end through the neutral zone, then it sets us up to be a strong forecheck O-zone team.
“I thought we did that on the other side of it. From a defensive standpoint, we had great sticks, good positioning.”
Arturs Silovs was pulled in the second period after allowing four goals on 10 shots, and Sergei Murashov made 10 saves in relief for the Penguins (10-6-4) in their first game since Sunday, the second of two against the Nashville Predators during the 2025 NHL Global Series Sweden presented by Fastenal at Avicii Arena in Stockholm.
“It was a bit of everything tonight,” Pittsburgh coach Dan Muse said. “It was a combination. Yeah, I think pretty close to everything being off that could be, was.”
Boldy put Minnesota ahead 1-0 at 3:57 of the first period by collecting a rebound above the crease and going forehand to backhand around Silovs.
Eriksson Ek made it 2-0 at 9:39, tipping a shot from Zeev Buium with 14 seconds remaining on a four-minute power play after Blake Lizotte was given a double-minor for high sticking Jake Middleton at 5:53.
Marcus Johansson scored on a one-timer from the left face-off circle at 11:42, extending the lead to 3-0.
Pittsburgh was outshot 9-3 in the period and didn’t get a second shot on goal until 16:27.
“I was standing there, enjoying my night,” Gustavsson said. “Just had a few saves here and there. They blocked the shots and played very, very solidly in front of me.”
Kaprizov made it 4-0 on the Wild’s first shot of the second period at 1:09, deflecting one from Middleton before Murashov replaced Silovs.
“Obviously, it wasn't our best effort right from the start,” Penguins defenseman Erik Karlsson said. “We ended up on the wrong foot early in the first and we couldn't find a way to get ourselves out of it. I think everybody in here understands that tonight wasn't good enough to have a chance to win a hockey game, and we know that the only positive is that we don't have much time to dwell on it.”
Boldy tipped a shot from Kaprizov to push the lead to 5-0 at 17:46 with his team-leading 13th goal.
“First of all, I would like to say, 'Thank you,' to all the fans who stayed for the third period and stayed to the end, and everyone who stays with his or her spirit with (the) Penguins,” said Murashov, a 21-year-old rookie who played in his third NHL game. “Sometimes, they celebrate big wins. But sometimes, it’s a game like this. We have to stay honest. It’s the NHL and one thing I learned pretty quickly is you don’t have much time to think (about) what’s wrong. You just have to reset and be ready for the next night.”
NOTES: Boldy had his 21st three-point game in the NHL, tied with Mats Zuccarello for the fourth most in Wild history. ... Minnesota’s three goals in the first 11:42 of the first period were its fastest to start a road game since three in 6:17 at the Edmonton Oilers on Feb. 20, 2022. ... Kaprizov has 16 points (seven goals, nine assists) in his past 14 games. ... Minnesota leads the NHL with four shutouts ... Wild defenseman Zach Bogosian had one hit in 17:17 of ice time in his return from missing 16 games with a lower-body injury. ... Wild forward Vinnie Hinostroza left after being hit by Penguins defenseman Ryan Graves at 5:37 of the second period. Hinostroza will likely be sent back to Minnesota for evaluation, Hynes said.