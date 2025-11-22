Game Recap: Wild 5, Penguins 0

Boldy has 10 points (six goals, four assists) on a six-game point streak.

“Sometimes you feel good and stuff follows you,” Boldy said. “The puck hits your stick and you score. Sometimes, it doesn’t. Just kind of one of those times.”

Filip Gustavsson made 19 saves in his 13th NHL shutout, Kirill Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson Ek each had a goal and an assist, and Brock Faber had two assists for the Wild (11-7-4), who extended their points streak to seven games (6-0-1).

Minnesota is 8-1-1 in November and has shut out its opponent three times in the past six games.

“Tonight was solid from top to bottom,” Minnesota coach John Hynes said. “I thought we played a fast game, whether that was skating fast, I thought we moved the pucks well. We executed. We played north. ... When we play that way and we make strong puck decisions coming out of our own end through the neutral zone, then it sets us up to be a strong forecheck O-zone team.

“I thought we did that on the other side of it. From a defensive standpoint, we had great sticks, good positioning.”