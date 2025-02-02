Game Recap: Senators 6, Wild 0

“I think ‘Sandy’ is just one of those players that, he's just really good at everything,” Ottawa coach Travis Green said of the 22-year-old forward. “And he's still young; his game is still growing.

“At the beginning of the year, his plus-minus wasn't where he wanted it to be, but he's just an excellent player.”

It was a career-high four-point night for Sanderson, who also got his 100th NHL point on the opening goal.

“I'm just trying to have more of a shooting mentality,” Sanderson said. “Brady [Tkachuk] and Drake [Batherson] do such a good job at the net front. [I’m] just throwing pucks there and the goalie can't see it.”

Leevi Merilainen made 16 saves for the Senators (28-20-4) in his third shutout this season. He improved to 6-1-1 in his past eight starts.

“Awesome home stretch, I think,” Drake Bathersonsaid of Ottawa’s 4-0-0 homestand. “The last four games were great. Obviously, another shutout for Leevi, his [third] of the year. He's playing awesome.”