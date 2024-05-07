Wild and the 2024 NHL Draft Lottery

Minnesota currently holds 13th pick, could move up

MicrosoftTeams-image (22)
By Minnesota Wild
@mnwild Wild.com

The 2024 NHL Draft Lottery will be held tonight at 5:30 pm on ESPN to determine the order of selection for the first 16 picks in the first round of the 2024 Upper Deck NHL Draft.

Minnesota currently owns the 13th pick in this year’s draft and has a 2% chance of winning the 1st Lottery Draw. The odds for the remaining teams will increase on a proportionate basis for the 2nd Lottery Draw, based on which team wins the 1st Lottery Draw.

The most Minnesota can move up if it wins the 2024 NHL Draft Lottery is 10 selections to the third overall pick. Minnesota can also move up to the fourth or fifth overall selection tonight and move down to the 14th or 15th selection.

