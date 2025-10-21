NEW YORK -- Danila Yurov scored his first NHL goal, and the Minnesota Wild ended a three-game losing streak, defeating the New York Rangers 3-1 at Madison Square Garden on Monday.
Game Recap: Wild 3, Rangers 1
Yurov breaks tie in 3rd for Minnesota
Filip Gustavsson made 23 saves for the Wild (3-3-1), who lost the first three games of their current five-game road trip. Jonas Brodin also scored his first goal of the season.
"We know we're a good team, but we're a team that has to play as a team and we need to play a certain way, the way that we're built," Wild coach John Hynes said. "We were committed to that."
Artemi Panarin scored New York's first home goal in four games and Igor Shesterkin made 29 saves, but the Rangers (3-4-1) lost their fourth consecutive home game to start the season. They set an NHL record by getting shut out in their first three home games.
New York was limited to one goal or fewer for the fourth time in five games and the fifth time in eight games this season.
"We scored early, which was great, but I thought we got outplayed," Rangers coach Mike Sullivan said. "We got outplayed all night."
Panarin ended the Rangers home goal drought 57 seconds into the first period.
Will Borgen played the puck into the zone and shot it off Gustavsson, who redirected it behind the net. Jared Spurgeon, with Will Cuylle on him, appeared to inadvertently poke it to Mika Zibanejad, who found Panarin cutting through the left circle.
Panarin scored from the edge of the circle with a shot over Gustavsson's glove to give the Rangers a 1-0 lead.
"They scored early, the Rangers, and no heads on the bench went down," Gustavsson said. "They went straight out the next shift and kept grinding, and went back to keeping a very tight back end and longer offensive shifts. It felt more like us."
The Wild took control of the game after Panarin scored.
Brodin tied it 1-1 at 5:10, scoring with a wrist shot from the left circle that deflected off Alexis Lafreniere's stick and then Shesterkin's stick before going into the top right corner of the net.
Minnesota outshot New York 16-6 in the first period. It had a 36-12 advantage in total shot attempts.
The Wild’s start was in response to a video session Hynes put the team through Monday morning.
"We went back and showed some things from the beginning of the season, whether it was preseason or our first few games, where we were really playing how we wanted to play, but the pucks weren't going in the net," Hynes said.
"Then we drifted away. It's why you have structure and why you have an identity. Sometimes when it goes well you don't worry about it, but when you hit a little bit of a rut you've got to really recommit to it and believe in it. The guys did a great job of that tonight."
Yurov, a rookie playing his fifth NHL game, gave Minnesota a 2-1 lead at 8:16 of the third period when he backhanded in a loose puck in the slot as Shesterkin was down and lost his stick.
"Yesterday, I had dinner with my agent, he's also the agent for Shesterkin," Yurov said. "I told him I'll score on Igor."
Yurov won the face-off in the left circle and Marcus Johansson got the puck at the top. He took it all the way down and around the net, wrapping it around the right post to get it in front, where Yurov cashed in.
"I just see the puck drop in front of the goalie and I go five-hole," Yurov said. "I'm happy to be here, to score first goal. Finally, it's happened. This is my (childhood) dream. … I'm so happy."
Gustavsson kept it 2-1 with a glove save on Zibanejad's point-blank net-front redirection off a pass from Panarin at 10:34.
"I have to score on that one," Zibanejad said.
Kirill Kaprizov scored into the empty net at 18:24 for the 3-1 final.
"We knew we were going to play a team that was going to come in with urgency based on circumstance, and we didn't match the urgency," Sullivan said. "That was the challenge. We got outplayed tonight."
NOTES: Kaprizov is the first player in Wild history to have at least 10 points in the first seven or fewer games three times. He has 10 points (five goals, five assists) in seven games this season. He had 10 in six games last season and in seven games in 2022-23. … Rangers forward Noah Laba was struck in the face by Vinnie Hinostroza's shot at 6:55 of the second period. Laba, bleeding, needed help off the ice as a trainer held a towel to his face. He returned to the bench 10 minutes later and took a regular shift in the third period. … Panarin has factored into the Rangers' past five goals. He had a goal and three assists in their 4-2 win at the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.