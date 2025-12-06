Wild at Canucks Morning Skate Wrap Up

GettyImages-2248948921
By Minnesota Wild PR
@mnwildPR Press Release

After seeing its 12-game point-streak (10-0-2) come to an end with a 4-1 loss to Calgary on Thursday night, the Minnesota Wild will look to get back to its winning ways tonight against the Vancouver Canucks at 9:00 p.m. CT. The Canucks come into tonight’s game after suffering a 4-1 loss to the Utah Mammoth last night. In games against teams playing the second night of a back-to-back, the Wild owns a 2-2-0 record on the season.

Jesper Wallstedt, who has yet to lose a game in regulation this season and coming off a 33-save shutout against Edmonton, gets the nod for Minnesota tonight. This will mark the first time Wallstedt has faced Vancouver in his career. Nikita Tolopilo, who owns a 2.97 GAA and a .890 SV% in four career games (three starts), gets the start tonight for Vancouver.

In the last 15 meetings between the Wild and Canucks, Minnesota owns a 13-2-0 record, outscoring Vancouver 53-35 (including shootout goals) and outshooting them 481-390. The Wild earned a 5-2 win in the first meeting between these two teams this season on Nov. 1. Vladamir Tarasenko led Minnesota with three points (1-2=3), Jonas Brodin (1-1=2), Ryan Hartman, Vinnie Hinostroza (1-1=2) and Marco Rossi found the back of the net and Joel Eriksson Ek tallied two assists.

The Wild will get rookie center Danila Yurov back tonight after he missed the last two games with a lower body injury. He will slot back into his spot between Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello as that line looks to pick up where they left off prior to Yurov’s injury. Forwards Marcus Foligno (lower body), Vinni Hinostroza (lower body) and Marco Rossi (lower body) continue to recover from their respective injuries and are not with the team.

Players to Watch:

Kirill Kaprizov, who has been held off the score sheet in his last two outings, comes into tonight’s game against Vancouver with 18 points (9-9=18) in 12 career games against the Canucks.

Mats Zuccarello: In 25 career games against the Canucks, the 38-year-old winger owns 28 points (10-18=28). Since his return to the lineup on Nov. 7, the Wild has a 10-1-2 record.

Jesper Wallstedt: The NHL leader with a 1.74 GAA, a .944 SV% and four shutouts looks to extend his seven-game winning streak and season-opening, 10-game point streak (8-0-2).

