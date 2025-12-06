Wild at Canucks Morning Skate Wrap Up

After seeing its 12-game point-streak (10-0-2) come to an end with a 4-1 loss to Calgary on Thursday night, the Minnesota Wild will look to get back to its winning ways tonight against the Vancouver Canucks at 9:00 p.m. CT. The Canucks come into tonight’s game after suffering a 4-1 loss to the Utah Mammoth last night. In games against teams playing the second night of a back-to-back, the Wild owns a 2-2-0 record on the season.

Jesper Wallstedt, who has yet to lose a game in regulation this season and coming off a 33-save shutout against Edmonton, gets the nod for Minnesota tonight. This will mark the first time Wallstedt has faced Vancouver in his career. Nikita Tolopilo, who owns a 2.97 GAA and a .890 SV% in four career games (three starts), gets the start tonight for Vancouver.

In the last 15 meetings between the Wild and Canucks, Minnesota owns a 13-2-0 record, outscoring Vancouver 53-35 (including shootout goals) and outshooting them 481-390. The Wild earned a 5-2 win in the first meeting between these two teams this season on Nov. 1. Vladamir Tarasenko led Minnesota with three points (1-2=3), Jonas Brodin (1-1=2), Ryan Hartman, Vinnie Hinostroza (1-1=2) and Marco Rossi found the back of the net and Joel Eriksson Ek tallied two assists.