Minnesota Wild Forward Marcus Johansson Scheduled to Play 1,000th NHL Game Tonight

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild forward Marcus Johansson is scheduled to play in his 1,000th National Hockey League (NHL) game tonight when the Wild hosts the Calgary Flames at 7 p.m. on FanDuel Sports Network North and KFAN FM 100.3.

Johansson, 35 (10/6/90), will become the 412th player in NHL history to reach the 1,000-game milestone and the 20th Swedish-born player. The 5-foot-11, 203-pound native of Landskrona, Sweden, will become the 11th player to play his 1,000th game in a Wild sweater, joining Marc-André Fleury (Dec. 31 vs. Winnipeg), Alex Goligoski (Oct. 20, 2022 vs. Vancouver), Zach Parise (Feb. 7, 2020 at Dallas), Mikko Koivu (Dec. 1, 2019 vs. Dallas), Ryan Suter (Oct. 25, 2018 vs. Los Angeles), Eric Staal (March 19, 2017 at Winnipeg), Matt Cooke (March 11, 2014 vs. Edmonton), Matt Cullen (Jan. 10, 2012 vs. San Jose), Andrew Brunette (Feb. 1, 2011 vs. Los Angeles), and Keith Carney (Feb. 24, 2008 vs. Calgary).

In 999 career games across 16 NHL seasons (2010-2026), Johansson has collected 531 points (191-340=531), 156 penalty minutes (PIM), 45 power-play goals (PPG) and 36 game-winning goals (GWG) while playing for the Washington Capitals (2010-17, 2021-23), New Jersey Devils (2018-19), Boston Bruins (2018-19), Buffalo Sabres (2019-20), Seattle Kraken (2021-22) and Minnesota (2020-21, 2023-26). He set career-highs in games played (82), points (24-34=58), goals and plus-minus rating (plus-25) during the 2016-17 season with Washington. He ranks first among current Wild players in career games played, second in GWG, third in points and assists and is fourth in goals and PPG.

Johansson also owns 47 points (16-31=47), six PIM, five PPG and five GWG in 114 Stanley Cup Playoff Games with Washington, New Jersey, Boston and Minnesota. He reached the Stanley Cup Final with Boston in 2019, posting 11 points (4-7=11), two PPG and one GWG in 22 Stanley Cup Playoff games. Johansson has also represented Sweden in various international tournaments, winning a silver medal at the IIHF World Junior Championship in 2009 and a bronze medal in 2010. He also won a silver medal at the 2014 Winter Olympics and a bronze medal at the 2025 IIHF World Championship.

The Wild will honor Johansson for reaching the 1,000-game NHL milestone in a special pre-game ceremony on Tuesday, Nov. 11 when it hosts the San Jose Sharks at 7 p.m.

Originally selected by Washington in the first round (24th overall) in the 2009 NHL Draft, Johansson was originally acquired by Minnesota from Buffalo in exchange for Eric Staal on Sept. 16, 2020. He was acquired by Minnesota again from Washington in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft (Logan Sawyer) on Feb. 28, 2023. He owns 110 points (40-70=110), 40 PIM, eight PPG and seven GWG in 222 career games with Minnesota and comes into tonight’s game on a career-long eight-game point-streak (5-5=10).