Game Recap (OT): Wild 4, Red Wings 3

Matt Boldy and Marcus Foligno scored 5:22 apart in the third period for the Wild (34-19-4), who have won six of their past eight games. Marc-Andre Fleury made 27 saves in his 1,045th NHL game, moving him past Roberto Luongo for second on the all-time list. Martin Brodeur leads with 1,266.

“The guys I’m passing are players that I looked up to when I was growing up,” Fleury said. “That’s very cool. I’ve gotten to play as long as they have, doing what I love.”

Alex DeBrincat, Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond each had a goal and an assist for the Red Wings (28-22-6), who host the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday. Talbot made 35 saves.

“Today was a real strange game, with the delays and the type of goals were scored,” Detroit coach Todd McLellan said. “It was just an odd one.”

Foligno tied it 3-3 at 18:29 of the third. With Fleury on the bench for an extra attacker, Foligno scored near the right post after a feed from behind the net by Marcus Johansson.