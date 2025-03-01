Game Recap: Avs 5, Wild 2

Zuccarello opened the scoring at 4:14 of the first period with a snap shot. Zuccarello was all alone in front of the net when he received Marcus Johansson’s pass from the right wall.

“It's a high-skill team that when you do those small mistakes, it's going to end up in the back of our net, Zuccarello said. “I think it was better today than it was yesterday, and then I think today, some mistakes as a team cost us. And that's what happens when you meet high-quality teams and quality players.”

Nichushkin tied it 1-1 with a power-play goal at 13:58 of the period. He one-timed Nathan MacKinnon’s centering pass from the slot.

“Great play by Nate. We've seen him make that play before and find an open seam for him,” Kylington said. “They call [Nichushkin] the Choo Choo Train for a reason. He's huge for us. He's heavy on pucks. He’s fast. He has a sense of scoring goals.”

Hinostroza regained a 2-1 lead with a power-play goal at 17:42 when he deflected Brock Faber’s point shot at the top of the crease.

“It felt like they came in 3-on-2's, 4-on-3's. They were just all over us,” Gustavsson said. “These are the games you have to win, like you're just fighting to get to the wild card spot. And this one, this team is right on us now. Same points.”

Drouin tied it 2-2 with a wrist shot short side over the shoulder of Gustavsson at 8:57 of the second period while on a breakaway. Kylington sent a pass from the Avalanche zone to Drouin near the far blue line, springing him for the breakaway.

“I saw 'Drou' there in the second, over my right shoulder, and I just tried to give it to him, and he made a great goal,” Kylington said. “I'm feeling good finally. It's been a long journey with the injury I had, and like I said before, I'm just happy to be playing again and feeling good. And today I chipped in a little bit, but I just want to come every day with my energy and the way I play and just try to contribute.”