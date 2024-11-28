BUFFALO -- Filip Gustavsson made 39 saves for the Minnesota Wild in a 1-0 win against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Wednesday.
Gustavsson makes 39 saves, Wild shut out Sabres
Kaprizov scores for Minnesota; Buffalo's 3-game winning streak ends
It was the second shutout of the season and eighth in the NHL for Gustavsson, who made 16 saves in the first period and 14 in the third.
“They’re a very good offensive team,” Gustavsson said. “We knew they were going to get a few chances. I thought we blocked a fair amount of shots (32) out there and limited their chances somewhat. I think a really good effort from our side.”
Kirill Kaprizov scored for the Wild (14-4-4), who had lost two in a row and lead the NHL with a 10-1-3 road record.
“I think starting on the road with that long road trip (going 5-1-1 in seven games from Oct. 13-29), we learned how to play on the road really quick,” Minnesota defenseman Declan Chisholm said. “We’ve become really tight on the road and I don’t think it’s changing anything about our game.”
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 28 saves for the Sabres (11-10-1), who had won three straight and were shut out for the first time this season.
“Honestly, I think we played a really good game tonight,” Buffalo center Tage Thompson said. “I don’t think we can let that discourage us. Obviously, it stings when you lose, especially one like that where you feel like you outplayed them most of the night. Sometimes you run into a hot goalie and [there’s] not much you can do. You’ve just got to find ways to get one.”
Kaprizov scored at 6:55 of the first period. He converted on a one-timer from low in the right face-off circle off a touch pass from Joel Eriksson Ek on a 4-on-1 rush. Defenseman Brock Faber started the rush when he blocked Rasmus Dahlin’s centering pass from down low and then carried the puck out of the zone.
“He’s been obviously such a clutch player for us all year long,” Minnesota coach John Hynes said of Kaprizov, “and that was a big one, game-winner tonight and one was enough. But he’s really done a nice job. He’s producing points the right way. He’s competitive, but I think … [he’s] really understanding how to play in these types of games when you get offense but it doesn't come easy or the pucks don’t go in. I think his checking game is also at a high level.”
With Buffalo pressing in the third, Gustavsson was square to get in front of a one-timer from Jiri Kulich from the inside of the left circle that hit his chest with 3:29 left and was quick to cover the rebound in front. Then with Luukkonen pulled for the extra attacker, Gustavsson stopped Thompson from the top of the slot with 50 seconds left.
“I think [in the] last minute there we had five or six chances where he was post to post with his legs making sprawled-out saves, and we were just jamming away,” Thompson said. “So they did a good job tonight. We knew coming in they’re a team that doesn’t give up much, and I thought we got a lot of Grade-A looks. We’ve just got to convert those into goals.”
The Sabres were coming off four straight on the road, going 3-1-0.
“I think we’re growing as a team,” Buffalo coach Lindy Ruff said. “I think we understand that you really don’t need to change the way you’re playing. You’ve just got to stay with it. We did it on the road trip. We talked about that after the second period -- we’re going to get our looks, we have to take advantage. It might be a screen goal, tip goal, ugly goal. Kind of like the Anaheim goal that got us going (in a 3-2 overtime win Friday) where it slipped behind the goaltender. I think that’s the part I’m most impressed with. We’ve been able to play a pretty consistent style.”
NOTES: Minnesota is 6-0-2 in its past eight road games and tied the Vancouver Canucks (8-0-0 from Oct. 17-Nov. 26) for the longest road point streak by a team this season. … Kaprizov has a 12-game road point streak (nine goals, 16 assists). … Wild defenseman Jonas Brodin was a late scratch because of an upper-body injury. There was no update. … Thompson played 19:43 and had six shots on goal after missing the previous five games with a lower-body injury.