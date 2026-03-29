Game Recap: Bruins 6, Wild 3

Ryan Hartman and Mats Zuccarello each had a goal and an assist, and Quinn Hughes had two assists for the Wild (41-21-12), who have lost three of five and could have clinched a Stanley Cup Playoff berth with a victory. Filip Gustavsson made 25 saves and added an assist.

“We’re one of the best teams in the League, one of the more consistent teams in the League,” Minnesota defenseman Brock Faber said. “Obviously, this is a stretch where things aren’t going our way, but we’re also not playing quite as good as we’re capable. We’re just trying to get ‘clinched’ next to our name, and from there build our way up to real playoff-style hockey and ramp up for whoever we play.”

The Bruins started the game with a strong forecheck and were rewarded when Andrew Peeke gave them a 1-0 lead at 1:01 of the first period. His shot from the right face-off circle beat Gustavsson to the far post.

Zacha made it 2-0 at 14:00. Mittelstadt chipped the puck ahead to Arvidsson in the neutral zone to create a 2-on-1 with Zacha, who finished with a one-timer from the right circle to the short side.

“We’ve been a line for most of the season together and it helps,” Zacha said. “It’s great for everyone.”

The Bruins made it 3-0 at 10:27 of the second period after more sustained offensive-zone time. Pastrnak came off the bench and received a pass from Hampus Lindholm before moving down low and making a cross-ice pass to Arvidsson, who scored with a one-timer from the left circle that went in off the crossbar.