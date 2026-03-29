BOSTON -- David Pastrnak had two assists and extended his point streak to 12 games, helping the Boston Bruins defeat the Minnesota Wild 6-3 at TD Garden on Saturday.
Game Recap: Bruins 6, Wild 3
The forward has 20 points (seven goals, 13 assists) during the longest active streak in the NHL.
“Overall, a great team effort,” Pastrnak said. “Every line contributed, and it was a good team win. We have another big one (at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday) so that’s now the focus.”
Pavel Zacha and Elias Lindholm each scored two goals, and Viktor Arvidsson had a goal and an assist for the Bruins (41-24-8), who are 4-1-0 in their past five. Casey Mittelstadt had three assists, Hampus Lindholm added two assists, and Jeremy Swayman made 31 saves.
Mittelstadt “is winning a lot of puck battles and we all know how skilled he is with the puck,” Zacha said of his linemate. “He’s way better at winning puck battles and creating chances for us. We know what’s in him and he’s bringing it more and more. His game is getting better every game, especially during this stretch when we need it the most. I’m happy to play on the line with him. He’s someone we have fun playing with in the lineup.”
Boston is three points ahead of the Columbus Blue Jackets for the first wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference.
“You look at the standings and that makes you focus and dial in,” Pastrnak said. “Every single play matters now and we’re getting into single-digits numbers now for the rest of the year, so we have to remain focused and make it hard for the other team because when we play like that and try to frustrate the other team, most of the time we come out on top.”
Ryan Hartman and Mats Zuccarello each had a goal and an assist, and Quinn Hughes had two assists for the Wild (41-21-12), who have lost three of five and could have clinched a Stanley Cup Playoff berth with a victory. Filip Gustavsson made 25 saves and added an assist.
“We’re one of the best teams in the League, one of the more consistent teams in the League,” Minnesota defenseman Brock Faber said. “Obviously, this is a stretch where things aren’t going our way, but we’re also not playing quite as good as we’re capable. We’re just trying to get ‘clinched’ next to our name, and from there build our way up to real playoff-style hockey and ramp up for whoever we play.”
The Bruins started the game with a strong forecheck and were rewarded when Andrew Peeke gave them a 1-0 lead at 1:01 of the first period. His shot from the right face-off circle beat Gustavsson to the far post.
Zacha made it 2-0 at 14:00. Mittelstadt chipped the puck ahead to Arvidsson in the neutral zone to create a 2-on-1 with Zacha, who finished with a one-timer from the right circle to the short side.
“We’ve been a line for most of the season together and it helps,” Zacha said. “It’s great for everyone.”
The Bruins made it 3-0 at 10:27 of the second period after more sustained offensive-zone time. Pastrnak came off the bench and received a pass from Hampus Lindholm before moving down low and making a cross-ice pass to Arvidsson, who scored with a one-timer from the left circle that went in off the crossbar.
The Wild cut the deficit to 3-1 at 14:46. After a defensive-zone face-off win, Minnesota stretched the ice with four quick passes before Kirill Kaprizov beat Swayman short side with a snap shot from the left circle.
“Nice play from breakout,” Kaprizov said. “It was a nice pass to me and I just shot it.”
Elias Lindholm made it 4-1 at 3:48 of the third period, putting a rebound into an open net from the doorstep.
Zuccarello then cut it to 4-2 with a 5-on-3 power-play goal at 7:57, and Hartman brought Minnesota to within 4-3 at 13:44 by batting in his own rebound in front.
“I actually thought we played a pretty good game, but it feels like every mistake we made ended up in the back of our net, so it was one of those days,” Zuccarello said. “First period there was a little rust, and in the second and third we came back the right way, but unfortunately we couldn’t get the two points.”
Zacha scored his second goal at 16:50 on a redirection to make it 5-3, and Elias Lindholm scored into an empty net for his second of the game and the 6-3 final at 19:26.
“They’re always a hard team to play against,” Faber said. “Ever since I’ve been part of the Wild, (Boston) seems so big, fast and physical, especially when they’re fighting for their lives. That’s a hard team to play against. We definitely could’ve played better, but at the end of the day they outplayed us and they deserve that win.”
NOTES: Zacha has nine points (six goals, three assists) in his past six games. … Faber had an assist to become the fastest Wild defenseman to reach 50 points in a season (15 goals, 35 assists in 74 games). … Hughes has 45 assists with Minnesota and is tied with Ryan Suter (2017-18) for the highest single-season total by a defenseman team history. … Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon missed the game and is day to day with an undisclosed injury sustained in the third period of a 3-2 win at the Florida Panthers on Thursday.