Minnesota Wild to Host Free Watch Party for Game 3 Outside Grand Casino Arena

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild today announced a free watch party outside Grand Casino Arena for Game 3 of its Second Round series with the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, May 9.

The watch party will take place on West 7th Street between West Kellogg Boulevard and West 5th Street, directly adjacent to Gates 2 and 3 outside Grand Casino Arena. The event is open to the public and will begin at 5 p.m. CT, running through the conclusion of the game. Fans are invited to gather and cheer on the Wild in a high-energy, community atmosphere just steps from the arena. A ticket will not be required to enter the free event, and capacity is subject to a first-come, first-served basis. All fans will be required to pass through security screening to enter.

Pregame festivities will feature live programming from the Wild on 7th podcast, a Red Bull DJ set, a drum line performance and more to build excitement ahead of puck drop at 8 p.m. CT., when the live game broadcast on TNT, truTV and HBO Max will be shown on a large video screen. Food and beverage will be offered on site, with all transactions being card-only. Alcohol purchases will require valid identification.

Additional details, updates and FAQ's can be found on the official event page.

Fans attending both the game and the outdoor watch party are encouraged to account for road closures in St. Paul and the surrounding areas. Please note the following traffic impacts ahead of Saturday:

Westbound lanes of Shepard Road will be closed from Jackson St. to Eagle Parkway

Jackson St. will be closed from Kellogg Blvd. to Shepard Road for outbound downtown traffic

Fans are encouraged to arrive early, allow extra travel time, and consider alternate routes. The city of Saint Paul will be updating closures in Google Maps, Apple Maps, and Waze to help guide your trip. To view a map of road closures on Saturday, May 9, click here.

Minnesota Wild single-game tickets for the Second Round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Grand Casino Arena are on sale now at wild.com and www.ticketmaster.com. Ticket availability for all 2026 Stanley Cup Playoff games at Grand Casino Arena is limited due to demand and priority access given to Minnesota Wild Season Ticket Members. The best way to secure 2026 Stanley Cup Playoff tickets is to become part of the Season Ticket Member Community. For more information visit tickets.wild.com. Fans are also encouraged to join our Ticket Alert/Text notification list at wild.com/stayconnected, designed to help fans get last-minute tickets to Wild home games that have limited availability.

Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets through our verified partner websites at wild.com/playoffs and www.ticketmaster.com or in-person at the Grand Casino Arena Box Office during normal business hours. Playoff tickets purchased through non-verified websites may not be authentic and access to the venue on the day of the event is not guaranteed.

A limited number of premium seating experiences are also available to purchase for Minnesota Wild Stanley Cup Playoff games at Grand Casino Arena. Please contact the suite sales team at (651) 312-3485 or [email protected] to inquire about availability and pricing for Wild playoff games.

For more information and updates, please visit wild.com/playoffs. 2026 Minnesota Wild Playoff presenting partners are BMO and Toyota.

Follow @mnwildPR on X and visit www.wild.com/pressbox and for the latest news and information from the team including press releases, game notes, player interviews and daily statistics.